Connected Agriculture Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 16% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Connected Agriculture Market (By Component (Solutions and Service), By Offerings (Device Management, Application Enablement and Connectivity Management), By Application (Precision Farming, Yield Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Irrigation System, Fish Farming, Horticulture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Green House and Others (Weather Monitoring, Weed Monitoring etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global connected agriculture market is expected to witness a growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Product Insights

The global connected agriculture market accounted for US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to witness a considerable growth, mounting at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. With the increase in population the demand for food is also increasing at a greater extent. Population of this scale has brought and will bring lot of challenges, and food production is amongst the important. Connected agriculture have the capability to offer farmers with skills and knowledge to increase the productivity of the farms by providing systems and solutions like smart irrigation, yield monitoring, etc. Connected agriculture integrates advanced technologies with existing agricultural practices to increase production efficacy and quality of agricultural products. These advanced digital technologies are now making it possible to collect and leverage huge amounts of critical data at minimal costs, thereby making farming operations more insight-driven, and potentially more efficient and productive. The farmers across the globe are gradually adopting these state-of-the-art technologies. Greater use of digital technologies in agriculture is important for improving a farm’s financial performance as it also offers various financial services to the farmers like insurance service, micro-lending service, and various mobile payment methods. It provides farmers with the regular updates about weather which thereby minimizes the risk of loss. As a result, increasing demand of advanced technology and dependency on IoT for various farming practices is expected to boost the connected agriculture market during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

The global connected agriculture market is segmented on the basis of component, application, Offerings and geography. Based on component, solution segment led the market in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of several solutions across various end-use applications. The solution segment further comprises of network management solutions, smart water management solution, agriculture asset management solutions, etc. These are technology based solutions which monitors the yield of the crops, health of livestock, monitor the water levels of crops etc. Furthermore, based on geography, the connected agriculture market was dominated by North America in 2018 due to the widespread acceptance of various state-of-the-art farming practices. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow as the fastest growing region and provide more opportunities for the vendors as well as farmers through connected agriculture in the coming years.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the connected agriculture market John Deere & Company, Raven Industries Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., The Climate Corporation, DICKEY-john, GEA Group, Precision Planting, LLC and Teejet Technologies. among others. The major players of connected agriculture are implementing strategies like partnership, development of product etc.

For instance, in August 2019, Raven Industries Inc. has launched a new spraying tool for increasing efficiency and profits of agriculture retailers. The VNS system allows spraying at the speed of more than 20 mph and uses non-contact stereo vision camera to navigate rows, which allows cover more acres in a day and causes crops damage.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/connected-agriculture-market

The Global Connected Agriculture Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment: (2019-2027; US$ Bn) By Offerings Segment: (2019-2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment: (2019-2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment: (2019-2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the connected agriculture market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for connected agriculture?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the connected agriculture market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global connected agriculture market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the connected agriculture market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com