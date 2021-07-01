Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.1% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the central fill pharmacy automation market was valued at US$ 308.1 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global central fill pharmacy automation market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in uptake for specialty medications dispensed through central fill pharmacies. Advancement in robotic technology along with updated software integration, enhancement in supply chain services, support programs, and consulting services for streamline inventory management and workflow will drive the market growth on a global scale. Numerous reported medication errors due to improper patient or drug information, storage, quality control, standardization and others will upsurge the central fill pharmacy installations. Launch of new equipment with improved solutions & dispensing technology, and enhancement in high-speed volume will drive the market growth in the near future.

Equipment vendors promote patient medication adherence along with specialty medications, more focused on high-value personalized counseling and clinical services, provide high-speed automation technology and ensure higher patient safety with digital imaging technology. For instance, in Aug 2018, TCGRx launched the PharmAlytics™ business intelligence system for enhanced management of pharmacy inventories. In Aug 2017, Swisslog Holding AG acquired Talyst Systems, LLC further expand its pharmacy automation solutions across North America, Asia and EMEA.

Top manufacturers and service providers are engaged in new product development on a global scale. An increasing number of collaborations and partnerships with hospital chains, retail, and big pharmacy chains internationally will drive the market growth in the U.S. and Europe region. The U.S. market holds maximum market share. Key factors include increasing demand for specialty medications, rising capital equipment installations in central fill for enhanced patient outcomes at less cost, faster delivery of drugs, reduced labor costs, and improved medication packaging accuracy with zero errors along with greater control.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the central fill pharmacy automation market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• Speedy expansion of central fill pharmacy automation infrastructure in emerging economies, and pharmacy supply chain industry will drive the market growth

• The evident growth factors include increasing demand for biologics globally, and FDA approval of new integrated pharmacy systems. Additionally, increasing population, along with awareness related to top applications in the central fill pharmacy automation productiveness for enhanced patient outcomes

• Market limitations include high cost of capital equipment installations, less technology expansion in the emerging nations, medication errors and others

• Major players in this vertical are TCGRx (Parata Systems), Scriptpro, ARxIUM, Inc, Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI), Omnicell, Inc, Tension Packaging & Automation, RxSafe, LLC, Innovation Associates, Inc., Kuka AG, R/X Automation Solutions, Capsa Healthcare, McKesson Corp., Simplimatic Engineering Holdings LLC, Conveyco Technologies Inc., Synergy Medical and others.

The Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product & Services Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Vendor Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the central fill pharmacy automation market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for central fill pharmacy automation?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the central fill pharmacy automation market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global central fill pharmacy automation market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the central fill pharmacy automation market worldwide?

