Tower Mounted Amplifier Market is Driven By Rising Penetration of Internet

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Tower Mounted Amplifier Market (Type (Single Band, Dual Band, Triple Band); Modularity (1-Single, 2-Twin, 4-Quad); Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Retail); Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall tower mounted amplifier market worldwide is expected to reach at a value of US$ 2.60 Bn in 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global tower mounted amplifier market is highly driven by increasing urbanization and digitalization globally. The utilization of internet has increased the digitalization that is considered as one of the major factor which is driving the TMA market globally. The utilization of mobile data has creates a large data traffic which raises various issues in the network, therefore to reduce these issues the tower mounted amplifiers are used.

The ability of these amplifier to reduce the noise and amplify the signals improves the efficiency, strength and connectivity within the networks. There are various companies which are highly investing for development of new technologies based on TMA which is expected to drive the market in the future.

Based on application, the tower mounted amplifier market has been segmented as telecommunication, industrial, and retail. The telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2018, by holding more than 45% of the market share. The segment is driven due to increasing demand for smart phones and rising utilization of internet. Similarly, the demand for high strength network from the users is also driving the segment. The telecommunication segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to rising development for 5G networks.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due rising number of internet users in the region and ongoing projects based on 5G deployment. The governments in the region are spending high to improve and strengthen their communication networks. Additionally, the rising digitalization and urbanization has also increase the adoption and utilization of IoT devices which is expected to drive the market in-future. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10.0% during the forecast period.

The Global Tower Mounted Amplifier Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Modularity Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Channel Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the prominent players operating in the tower mounted amplifier market include Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Inc., Molex, Inc., Microdata Telecom AB, Filtronic plc, Eyecom Telecommunications Group, Westell Technologies, Communication Components Inc., Amphenol Antenna Solutions, Kaelus, Inc., Kathrein-Werke KG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Combilent A/S, Tessco Technologies Inc., and Radio Design Ltd.

