Paper Napkin Making Machine Market Is Driven By Increasing Demand From Hospitality Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Paper Napkin Making Machine Market (Production Capacity (100-200/hr, 200-400/hr, 400-600/hr, 600-800/hr, 800 +/hr); System Type (Integrated, Standalone); Operations (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Sales Channel (E-commerce, Direct Sales) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall paper napkin making machine market worldwide is has registered a value of US$ 110.5 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global paper napkin making machine market is highly driven due to the increasing demand for paper napkin from hotels, hospitals, restaurants and small street vendors which are offering various types of food and beverages to individuals. The paper machine manufacturers are focusing on the development of new models for the machines by adopting energy-efficient technologies to reduce the overall production cost and time. Moreover, the increasing demands for paper napkins across different industrial verticals. Similarly, the introduction of automated machines has also fuel in the growth of the market.

Based on production capacity, the paper napkin making machine market has been segmented as 100-200/hr, 200-400/hr, 400-600/hr, 600-800/hr, and 800+/hr. The 200-400/hr segment dominated the market in 2018, with more than 25% of the market share. The segment is driven due to the increasing demand for a paper napkin from the small and medium hotels and restaurants and other industrial verticals. However, the 200-400/hr production capacity machine is likely to lose its share by the forecast year. Moreover, 400-600/hr production capacity machines are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to technological advancement in the machines and increasing demand from the consumers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing development of infrastructure and rising awareness about hygiene and cleanliness among the individual in the region. The increasing number of machine manufacturers in the region is one of the key factors driving the market in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific holds the second position for the paper napkin making machine with a share of more than 30.0% in 2018 due to the high demand for paper napkin in the region by the individual and hospitality industry. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region has been expected to dominate the market during the forecast year.

Some of the prominent players operating in the paper napkin making machine market include Hobema, Ocean Associate Co. Ltd., Alpha Napkin Machines, S.K. Engineering Works, Hanwha Corporation, Jori Machine, Finetech Tissue Machines, Royal Paper Industries, Beston Paper Machine, and Delta Paper Machine.

