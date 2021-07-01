Virtual Fitting Room Market Is Driven By The Increasing Adoption Of AR & VR Technology

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Virtual Fitting Room Market (Component (Hardware [Prefabricated, Customized], Software, Service); Application (Apparel, Beauty & Cosmetics, Eye Wear, Jewelry & Watches, Others); End-Use (Online, Offline)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the virtual fitting room market is set to grow with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The virtual fitting room market is driven by the increasing adoption of the augmented reality and virtual reality in the retail sector. The integration of the AR and VR solutions is enabling businesses to grow and increase financial prospects. Moreover, the technology also enables retailers to provide enhanced experience to their customers, while keeping the cost of operations low. Additionally, the technology also enables the development of marketing methods for customer engagement. This is acting as a major driver for the growth of the market. Consistently growing online retail sector worldwide is another major factor supporting the market growth. With online sales of apparels and other accessories gaining momentum, the market is set to register robust growth in the near future.

The virtual fitting room market is categorized based on the components into the hardware, software and service. Software accounted for more than 45% share in the revenue in 2018. The growth of the market is attributed to the large scale adoption of analytics tools and solutions among the online and offline retailers to optimize the business process. Furthermore, the adoption of the new intelligent algorithms, such as machine learning and deep learning, among the retailer to gain consumer insights is also driving the market growth.

North America dominates the market with more than 40% share, in terms of revenue. The market here is backed by the huge and sophisticated e-commerce industry in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a rapid growth of over 23% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphone and internet services across the region. Furthermore, the growing e-commerce market in the region also acts as a major driver for the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing venture capital investment in the retail technology is also accelerating the market growth.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/virtual-fitting-room-market

The Global Virtual Fitting Room Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-Use Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Prominent vendors in the Virtual Fitting Room market are 3D-A-PORTER, AstraFit, Coitor IT Tech, ELSE Corp, Fision Technologies, Fit Analytics, FXGear, Magic Mirror, MemoMi, Metail, SenseMi, Sizebay, Total Immersion, triMirror, True Fit, Visualook, and Zugara.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the virtual fitting room market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for virtual fitting room?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the virtual fitting room market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global virtual fitting room market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the virtual fitting room market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com