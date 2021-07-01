The LED Desk Lamp Market Is Driven By Increasing R&D Activities And Product Innovation

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global LED Desk Lamp Market (Product (Decorative Lamp, Reading Lamp); Application (Residential, Commercial); Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the LED desk lamp market is set to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 4.55 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global LED desk lamp market is driven by the increasing R&D activities among the lamp manufacturers and constant advancement in the product design and features. The lamp manufacturers are investing heavily in the R&D activities to develop compact, light weight and energy efficient lighting lamps to provide the better lighting experience to their customer and gain edge over competitors. The market players are also leveraging on the advance technologies such as AI and human centric lighting to enhance their product proposition and accelerate sales.

Moreover, the growing popularity of the home automation and smart home solution is further presenting huge opportunity for the growth of the LED lamp desk market. The integration of the IoT devices into the lighting solution is also resulting into the myriad growth opportunities for the market. In addition, the increasing focus on the climate change and constant efforts by the manufacturers to reduce the heat emission from lamp is also accelerating the market growth.

The LED desk lamp market is bifurcated on the basis of the distribution channel into online and offline sales channel. Offline sales channel accounts for more than 60% share in the LED desk lamp market in 2018. However, the online sales channel is estimated to gain traction during the forecast period. The growing trend of online shopping and changing customer perspective towards online shopping is the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the attractive offers and discounts offered by the e-commerce companies is also boosting the growth of the online sales channel market.

Europe is one of the prominent regions in the LED desk lamp market with the market share of more than 30% in 2018. The market is driven by the large scale adoption of the LED lamps and luminaries across the region. Furthermore, the stringent government regulation across the region to restrict the use of inefficient lamps is acting as a major driver for the growth of LED desk lamp in the region.

Key vendors in LED Desk Lamp market are Donghia Inc., General Electric Company, GUANYA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ningbo Liangliang, OPPLE Lighting, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, SYSKA LED, and Yingke Lighting Electric Co Ltd.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/led-desk-lamp-market

The Global LED Desk Lamp Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Distribution Channel Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the led desk lamp market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for led desk lamp?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the led desk lamp market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global led desk lamp market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the led desk lamp market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com