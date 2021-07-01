Global Osseointegration Implants Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.0% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Osseointegration Implants Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the osseointegration implants market was valued at US$ 4,126.2Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global osseointegration implants market is growing effectually from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in implantation procedures for spinal injuries, lower limb implantations, dental implants and other bone-anchored procedures on a global scale. New launch of products with improved biological solutions, and enhancement in cochlear implants and auditory osseointegrated implants will drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in September 2017, Integrum AG launched OPRA Implant System Platform G; it improves the mechanical performance of the system, simplify and streamlines the surgery with enhanced osseointegration procedure. Moreover, in Feb 2019, Integrum AG collaborated with The London Clinic and London International Patient Services to offer an innovative osseointegration-based service to above-the-knee and arm amputees in the osseointegration center in the U.K., helped many patients with the OPRA™ Implant System for improving limb function and reducing pain related complications.

Top implant manufacturers are engaged on new product improvement and FDA approval on a global scale. Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations with research institutes and hospitals internationally will drive the market growth in the U.S. and Europe region. For instance in March 2016, Zimmer-Biomet acquired Ortho Transmission, LLC (osseointegrated prosthesis technology for amputees) to further expand its transcutaneous osseous integrated skeletal implant technology in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, in order to restore the mobility of amputee patients.

The U.S. market generated maximum revenue share due to increasing implantation procedures mainly for spinal and dental with combined biological solutions, improved R&D for enhanced biomaterials and a significant pool of patients with hip and knee replacement procedures.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the osseointegration implants market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% for the period from 2019 to 2027

Rapid expansion of medical infrastructure in emerging economies, and proliferating medical tourism industry will drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific and Europe market

The noticeable growth factors include increasing surgical and implantation procedures globally, FDA approval of new products (mainly in the dental industry), increasing elderly population, and awareness related to top applications in the osseointegration implants industry for enhanced future outcomes

Market limitations include high cost of implants, less technology expansion, post-surgery complications, unstructured reimbursement scenario and less awareness

Major players in this vertical are Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, Camlog Holding AG, Bicon, LLC, Integrum AB, BioHorizons, Nobel Biocare Services AG, MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., HIOSSEN, ACE Surgical, MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD and others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the osseointegration implants market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for osseointegration implants?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the osseointegration implants market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global osseointegration implants market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the osseointegration implants market worldwide?

