Latest Single Sign-on Market in US Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2026

Key Players- Oracle Corporation,AWS,Okta,Microsoft,IBM,Ping Identity,RSA Security,CA Technologies,ForgeRock,SailPoint,MiniOrange,Micro Focus,OneLogin,Rippling,Idaptive and more.

Market segment by Type:

– Cloud Based

– On-premise

– By type,on-premise is the most commonly used type, with about 75.32% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 26.26% by 2025 from 24.69% in 2019.

Market segment by Application:

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

– By end users, large enterprises is the commonly used type, with about 60.07% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 41.94% by 2025 from 39.93% in 2019.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Single Sign-on market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

