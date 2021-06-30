Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2019- 2027

Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Size – USD 9.51 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – Advancements in device technology.

Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Healthcare experts from the University of Pennsylvania have estimated that patients admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 treatment are more likely to suffer from arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. This would be alarming for cardiac patients and would lead to increased sales of atrial fibrillation associated drugs.

Electrophysiology can estimate the electrical activity of the heart while the catheter ablation technique is used to treat arrhythmia of specific types. Electrophysiology is regarded as the most effective method for recurrent episodes of atrial fibrillation after drugs remain ineffective to the patient’s body.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market players.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Emergen Research have segmented the global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of product, application, end-uses, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Device Surgical Devices Maze Surgery Catheter Ablation Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Conventional RF Ablation Catheters Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Microwave Based Catheter Ablation Laser Based Catheter Ablation Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories Non-Surgical Devices Electric Cardioversion EP Ablation Catheters EP Diagnostic Catheter Conventional Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Diagnostic Catheters Mapping and Recording Systems Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders Access Devices Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Drugs Dabigatran (Pradaxa) Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Apixaban (Eliquis) Edoxaban (Savaysa) Warfarin (Coumadin) Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) EP Ablation Diagnostic Surgical Cardiac End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Care Centers



Regional Analysis:

The Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

