VENTILATOR MARKET ANALYSIS 2021 | APPLICATION, REGIONS, KEY NEWS, UPCOMING THREAT 2027

Ventilator Market Size – USD 907.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increase in geriatric population

The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

Key participants include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Ventilation Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Adult/Pediatric Ventilators Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pressure Mode Ventilation Volume Mode Ventilation Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Homecare Setting Ambulatory Care Centers Emergency Medical Services



Regional Analysis:

The Ventilator industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

