Smart Contact Lens Market: Rise in focus on gene therapeutics is projected to contribute to the growth of the market

Smart Contact Lens Market Size – USD 5.71 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Increasing advanced technology implementation like virtual and augmented reality.

The global Smart Contact Lens Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Smart Contact Lens market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to the growing demand for wearable medical appliances for the constant monitoring health condition of patients. The technological development in smart contact lens to diminish vision difficulties in humans and the increasing rate of geriatric people also propels market growth. The rising interest in smart medical gadgets among youth attracts them towards smart contact lenses.

The increasing growth of 3D movies and gaming with the integration of virtual and augmented reality will enhance the smart contact lens market. On the other side, the feature like realtime stress reading of eye due to these advanced technologies would help doctors deliver better treatments.

The leading players in the market include Google LLC, Sensimed AG, Novartis International AG, Samsung Electronics Company Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sony Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mojo Vision Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart contact lens market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Corrective Therapeutic Lifestyle

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Augmented Reality Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Continuous Glucose Monitoring Intraocular Pressure Monitoring Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Automotive Video Game Defence Others



Regional Analysis:

The Smart Contact Lens industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Smart Contact Lens market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

