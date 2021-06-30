Global Point of Care Testing Market 2021 May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Market trend- Increasing preference for home care settings

Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of Point of Care Testing products and the rise in the geriatric population are driving the demand of the market.

The report covers all the essential features of the Point of Care Testing market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs.

The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Point of Care Testing Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Point of Care Testing industry.

Due to the pandemic, a huge number of kits and rapid tests have been manufactured, which have uplifted the demand of the POC testing product. Covid-19 is a significant contributor to the increase in the POC testing product’s revenue as a massive number of Covid-19 screenings are being performed in the affected areas.

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global Point of Care Testing market

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts' team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Point of Care Testing market players.

The Point of Care Testing report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Point of Care Testing Market on the basis of Product, End-User, Mode of Purchase, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infectious Disease Testing Products Glucose Monitoring Products Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products Hematology Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Laboratories Home care Settings Hospitals Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over-the-counter (OTC) Products Prescription Based Products



Regional Analysis:

The Point of Care Testing industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Point of Care Testing Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

