Sports Medicine Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Sports Medicine Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market trends – Adoption of advanced technology.

The rise in the prevalence of sports injuries is a major factor in driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann’s disease. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes.

Key participants include Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Body Reconstruction Products Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Assays Arthroscopy Devices Implants Prosthetic Devices Orthobiologics Body Support and Recovery Products Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Therapies Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy Accessories Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Knee Injuries Shoulder Injuries Foot and Ankle Injuries Elbow and Wrist Injuries Back and Spine Injuries Hip and Groin Injuries Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospital Physiotherapy clinics Rehabilitation centers



Regional Analysis:

The Sports Medicine industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Sports Medicine Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

