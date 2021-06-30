Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.6%, Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights

The extensive proliferation of the minimally invasive surgical technologies and extensive rise in the requirement of biopsy tests to diagnose cancerous cells and identifying infectious, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory cases. Early detection of the cancers and higher precision compared to incisional and excisional biopsies have been the constant driving factors for this market.

Considerable numbers of the overall open excisional biopsy have been replaced by the minimally invasive biopsy technology in patients having the imaging-detected suspicious or the indeterminate breast lesions. With minimally invasive surgeries in the biopsy, higher precisions can be accumulated, which in turn helps in reducing the psychological burden that affects the patients and also helps reduce the overall cost by a significant margin.

Key players in the Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies market include Chronix Biomedical, Biocept, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mauna Kea Technologies, Veracyte, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abcodia Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, and Owlstone Medical Ltd., among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Biopsy Optical Biopsy Brush Biopsy Pigmented Lesion Assays Breath Biopsy Brush Biopsy Others

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Blood Cancer Non-oncology Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Research Institutes Others



Regional Analysis:

The Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

