Pharmacovigilance Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others. The pharmacovigilance primarily emphasizes on on ADR (adverse drug reactions) and cases of drug toxicity. According to the statistic released by WHO, about 5.0% of hospitalized patients in the developed nations are admitted into the hospital due to adverse drug reactions, and 6.0% to 10% of in-patients are anticipated to observe a severe adverse reaction for the duration of hospitalization.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Pharmacovigilance Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

In December 2019, UCB and Accenture made an announcement about signing of a partnership agreement to build a safety solution on INTIENT™ pharmacovigilance, by Accenture, to accelerate patient safety case reports’ processing. The agreement is intended to help UCB in discovering the influence of existing treatments on patient’s safety and therefore managing the novel drugs’ risk in a better way.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Pharmacovigilance market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key players in Pharmacovigilance market include ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacovigilance on the basis of type, service provider, clinical trial phase, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Spontaneous Reporting Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting Targeted Spontaneous Reporting Cohort Event Monitoring Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) In-House Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pre-Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Research Organizations Others



Regional Analysis:

The Pharmacovigilance industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

