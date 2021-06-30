Pharmacogenomics Market: Rise in focus on gene therapeutics is projected to contribute to the growth of the market

Rising incidences of bizarre adverse drug reactions and resistance to the therapeutic treatments, such as increasing cases of antibiotic resistance cases, is driving the market during the forecast period.

Pharmacogenomics has high demand; therefore, research centers invest a handful of the amount in their R&D, which fuels up the market growth by a large margin. Pharmacogenomics also may help to quickly identify the best drugs to treat people with certain mental health disorders. Cancer is another active area of pharmacogenomic research. Whether fighting a unique and fast-spreading disease like the novel coronavirus or treating a well-known common condition, genomics is increasingly being used to inform more personalized and cost-effective strategies for drug development and use. Such advantages are expected to foster the market significantly during the forecast period.

The software under the product and services segment is expected to have the largest market share. This is attributed to the widespread application of genomic data to effectively influence healthcare outcomes. The testing methods are improved, and the public and health care professionals are educated about the potential benefits owing to technological advancements.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Pharmacogenomics Market on the basis of products and services, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Kits Assays and Reagents Instruments Software Services Genotyping SNP Identification Pharmacogenetic Testing Other Services Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-Time PCR qPCR Digital PCR DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Mass Spectrometry Gel Electrophoresis Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Others Microarray Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Neurology/Psychiatry Cardiovascular Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Organization Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Others



Regional Analysis:

The Pharmacogenomics industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

