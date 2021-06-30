Mammography System Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Growing investments in the field of breast imaging and rising occurrences of breast cancer are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for mammography system is experiencing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of breast cancer and the usage of mammogram in identifying masses/lesions and other abnormalities in the breasts. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market.

The latest market study titled 'Global Mammography System Market', released by Emergen Research

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Mammography System market.

Key participants include Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.

Report Highlights:

The latest report enables the reader to understand the significant drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the overall growth of the Mammography System market.

It provides an accurate estimation of the revenue growth during the forecast timeline and sheds light on the growth potential of the market across the leading regions.

The report meticulously examines several growth prospects of the global market, paying attention to information such as the regulatory framework and political and economic outlooks of each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography system market on the basis of product type, usage, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Analog Systems

Digital Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Screening

Diagnosis

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis:

The Mammography System industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Mammography System market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

