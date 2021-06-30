Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The increased advancements in NGS platforms, a decrease in the price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

The latest market study titled ‘Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market’, released by Emergen Research, takes note of the most prominent growth potentials of the market, which assists industry stakeholders in comprehending the most recent market trends and growth prospects, besides helping them determine the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenarios of the market.

This NGS technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology’s diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

The study is inclusive of a comprehensive analysis of the commonly used marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the key market players. Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.

Report Highlights:

The latest report enables the reader to understand the significant drivers, opportunities, and restraints affecting the overall growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market.

It provides an accurate estimation of the revenue growth during the forecast timeline and sheds light on the growth potential of the market across the leading regions.

The report meticulously examines several growth prospects of the global market, paying attention to information such as the regulatory framework and political and economic outlooks of each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) NGS Library Preparation Kit Semi-Automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Clinical Investigation Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others



Regional Analysis:

The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

