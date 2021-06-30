Global Electric Vehicles Market 2021 May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Market trend- Growing environmental awareness

Electric Vehicles Market Size – USD 160.34 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 22.2%, Market Trends –Growing environmental awareness

The Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment dominated the market with a share of 48.5% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and decreasing prices of the battery. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government initiatives of developing nations to promote the manufacturing of the Electric Vehicles.

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Electric Vehicles Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Electric Vehicles market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Electric Vehicles Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Electric Vehicles industry.

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive & transportation industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the automotive industry. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis have already affected the sales of the product. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the incentives provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the market.

Key participants include Volkswagen Group, Tesla Motors, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, BMW, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and Hyundai, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicles Market on the basis of Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial Vehicle

Two wheeler

Passenger Car

Vehicle Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Regional Analysis:

The Electric Vehicles industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Electric Vehicles Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

