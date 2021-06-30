ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety of the vehicle as well as the passengers, thus in turn foserting the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market.

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

Key players in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control Adaptive Front Light Automatic Emergency Braking Blind Spot Detection Cross Traffic Alert Driver Monitoring System Forward Collision Warning Intelligent Park Assistance Lane Departure Assistance Night Vision System Pedestrian Detection System Road Sign Recognition Traffic Jam Assist Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Gasoline Powered Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Image Sensor LiDAR Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Infrared Sensor Radar Sensor Laser Capacitive Sensor Others



Regional Analysis:

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

