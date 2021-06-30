Automotive Sensors Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Automotive Sensors Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Automotive Sensors Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Automotive Sensors market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Automotive Sensors Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Automotive Sensors industry.

Get a free exclusive sample of Automotive Sensors market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/96

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global Automotive Sensors market

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Automotive Sensors market players.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/96

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Automotive Sensors market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Automotive Sensors7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Temperature Thermocouple Thermistor MEMS Resistance temperature detector IC temperature sensor Others Pressure MEMS Strain gauges Ceramic pressure sensors Position Angular Linear Oxygen NOx Speed Inertial Accelerometers Gyroscopes Image Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) Charge-coupled Devices (CCD) Radars Ultrasonic Proximity LiDAR Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Gasoline Powered Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Powertrain Chassis Exhaust Safety & Control Body Electronics Telematics ADAS Others



!!! Take Discount Offer!!! Quick Buy- Automotive Sensors Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/96

Regional Analysis:

The Automotive Sensors industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Automotive Sensors Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

Read more @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Grab some Related Reports:

Agriculture Analytics Market @ https://www.google.dk/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market

Connected Agriculture Market @ https://www.google.com.sg/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-agriculture-market

Energy as a Service Market @ https://www.google.no/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Healthcare Distribution Market @ https://www.google.it/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-distribution-market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market @ https://www.google.fi/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-wastewater-treatment-service-market

Reproductive Genetics Market

Agriculture Analytics Market

Connected Agriculture Market

Energy as a Service Market

Healthcare Distribution Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market

Smart Home Market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs