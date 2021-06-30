Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market 2021 Growing Worldwide By Research Methodology |Top Key players are Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, etc

Technological progressions in Active Psoriatic Arthritis therapeutics and management, significant prevalence of target disease across the globe, rising awareness towards the availability of biosimilar products for psoriatic arthritis, are among key factors expected to fuel the market growth

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Significant growth in incidences of active psoriatic arthritis is observed across emerging countries together with increasing elderly population. Also, poor standard of living due to stressful work-life balance resulting in the overstimulation of immune system. Rising advancements in biosimilars and robust pipeline of biologic products are expressively enhancing the availability of safe and efficient psoriatic arthritis treatment. High incidence of psoriatic arthritis is extensively experienced by those patients who are already suffering from plague psoriasis.

Research across the world suggests that patients suffering from active psoriatic arthritis are recorded to be significantly vulnerable to the ongoing COVIDâ€19 pandemic. Moreover, incapability to access required healthcare services and increasing burden of excessive stress is causing exacerbations in patients suffering from active psoriatic arthritis.

Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies

Emergen research have segmented Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prescriptions

OTC

Other

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Other

By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Injectable

Oral

Topical

Regional Analysis:

The Active Psoriatic Arthritis industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

