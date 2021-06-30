Global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2027

Technological advancements in diabetic ketoacidosis treatment, significant prevalence of target diseases, and rising private & government funding for new drug discovery are expected to be some major drivers for the market.

According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market was valued at USD 1297.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1973.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about ketones build up during type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes, and favorable funding scenario for drug development and technological advancements in diabetes ketoacidosis treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Development of advanced products for diabetic ketoacidosis management offers lucrative growth opportunities. There is a demand for products capable of significantly reducing diabetic ketoacidosis associated hospitalization rates and events of acute diabetes

Key market players operating in the global market for diabetes ketoacidosis include, Biocon, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Adocia among other companies

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Electrolyte Replacement

Insulin Therapy

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Long-Acting Insulin

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Specialty Clinics

Regional Analysis:

The Diabetic Ketoacidosis industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

