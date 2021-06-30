Cannabis Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The growing legalization of cannabis across the globe and the demand for medical marijuana in managing various neurological and mental disorders are projected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers all the essential features of the Cannabis market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs.

The latest market intelligence report, titled 'Global Cannabis Market', is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Cannabis industry.

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins. MedReleaf’s high-yield cultivation is expected to enhance productivity further and reduce costs across the combined entity’s facilities and widespread distribution channels in Canada and internationally will help the two companies have established distribution agreements in Canada.

Key players in the market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cannabis market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Cannabis7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cannabis Market on the basis of Product Type, Compound, Application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Flower Concentrates Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Tetrahydrocannabinol Cannabidiol (CBD) Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others Recreational Others



Regional Analysis:

The Cannabis industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Cannabis Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

