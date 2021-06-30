Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2021 May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Market trend- Growing demand from the Asia Pacific region

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size – USD 3.64 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 38.6%, Market trends – Growing demand from the Asia Pacific region.

All the electric vehicles come with a 120-volt level 1 portable charger. These chargers can be plugged into a simple household outlet and do not require any special installation. Most manufacturers provide a basic level 1, 120 Volt charger, and these can take between 8 & 20 hours, depending on the battery capacity of the vehicle. The level 1 charging level held a market share of xx% in 2019.

However, the high cost required in the initial investment, overhaul, and maintenance is hindering the market’s development. The dramatic reduction in local air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and resulting climate change impacts, and less oil usage from the transport sector due to the usage of electric vehicles promise a breakthrough in the future transportation sector. Electric vehicles save more greenhouse gas emissions compared to ICE vehicles having akin features. This is attributed to the higher fuel economy fine associated with the heavier weight of ICE vehicles as compared with electric vehicles.

Key participants include Chargepoint, Inc., ABB Ltd., Tesla Inc., BP Chargemaster, EVGO Services LLC, Semaconnect Network, Greenlots, and EV Connect, Electrify America LLC, and Opconnect Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market on the basis of infrastructure provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Infrastructure Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Charging Point Operator E-Mobility Service Provider Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) CCS CHADEMO Normal Charging Tesla Supercharger TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 1 (120 V) Level 2 (208 V – 240 V) Level 3 (UPTO 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electric bike Plug-in hybrid PHEV EV passenger cars Heavy delivery vans Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Portable Charger Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Public Private



Regional Analysis:

The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

