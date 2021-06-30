Animal Genetics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to growing consumption of animal-derived food products in animal genomics, and increasing demand for genetic testing services.

Besides this, the high status of animal-borne sickness transmission to humans has been a push for the animal health business from central authorities to formulate effective medicine for animals. With the growing influence, the animal testing is likely to increase across all the analyzed regions in which the market has its presence. However, the cost-prohibitive nature of animal testing, together with lack of complete professionals, may limit the otherwise steady rate of growth of the animal biology market.

Key participants include Genus Plc; Envigo Corporation, Topigs Norsvin, CRV Holding B.V, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corporation, Zoetis, Inc, URUS and Animal Genetics, Inc. among others.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Animal Genetics market players.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Animal Genetics market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Animal Genetics7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Animal Genetics Market on the basis of live animals, genetic materials and services:

Live Animals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Porcine Bovine Poultry Canine Others

Genetic Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embryo Semen

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genetic Trait Testing Genetic Disease Testing DNA Type Testing



Regional Analysis:

The Animal Genetics industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional Insights:

The Animal Genetics Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

