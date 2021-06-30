Solar Energy Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Solar Energy Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers a complete assessment of the major segments of the global Solar Energy market, estimating the market growth rate over the forecast timeline (2020-2027). The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of data and information about this particular business sphere. Our team of market experts has performed a thorough future market growth analysis and assessed the demand & supply graphs and the market’s historical and future revenue generation. The report is equipped with a vivid description of the current trends of the global Solar Energy market.

Growing initiatives of the government, such as implementing strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced solar energy facilities, tax rebates on the installation of the solar panels, are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

Solar energy is mainly used for the generation of electricity due to the rapid urbanization in developing economies coupled with the government’s increasing initiative to reduce dependency on coal-generated energy.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the solar energy market in 2019 due to the favorable regulatory framework, such as incentives and tax rebates on installing the solar panels.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the increasing installations of the solar panels in countries such as Japan, India, and China.

Key participants include Borrego Solar Systems Inc., Abengoa Solar SA, AREVA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Acciona Energia, S.A., ESolar Inc., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Evergreen Solar Inc., and Canadian Solar, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar Energy Market on the basis of Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Residential Industrial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lighting Charging Electricity generation Heating



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Solar Energy market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Low maintenance and operating cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost

4.2.3.2. High electricity cost compared to other sources

4.2.3.3. Low capacity factor

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

5.1.2. Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Chapter 6. Solar Energy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Commercial

6.1.2. Residential

6.1.3. Industrial

CONTINUED…!

