Solar LED Street Lighting Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers a complete assessment of the major segments of the global Solar LED Street Lighting market, estimating the market growth rate over the forecast timeline (2020-2027). The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of data and information about this particular business sphere. Our team of market experts has performed a thorough future market growth analysis and assessed the demand & supply graphs and the market’s historical and future revenue generation. The report is equipped with a vivid description of the current trends of the global Solar LED Street Lighting market.

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the advantages, such as less maintenance, uniform mounting, long service life, ecofriendly, and no RF interference, the light pole segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.4%.

The commercial segment is expected to see significant market growth due to solar LED street lighting systems’ benefits in commercial applications, including no wire theft, easy installation and maintenance, no wire laying operation or complex power facilities needed, and cost-saving.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.7%. The increasing government initiative to use energy-efficient lighting technologies with decreased product cost and a growing number of manufacturing facilities. Market growth is anticipated to be further driven by the rise of solar projects, along with the demand for improved renewable energy systems.

Key participants include Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon’s Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid Connected Standalone

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solar Cell Light Pole LED lamps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Solar LED Street Lighting market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Components

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Components

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Components

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar LED Street Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar LED Street Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing government initiative to implement smart city

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of IoT

4.2.2.3. Growing use of energy-saving lighting systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High setup cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Solar LED Street Lighting Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Grid Connected

5.1.2. Standalone

CONTINUED…!

