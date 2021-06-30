Beacon Technology Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The Global Beacon Technology Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers a complete assessment of the major segments of the global Beacon Technology market, estimating the market growth rate over the forecast timeline (2020-2027). The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of data and information about this particular business sphere. Our team of market experts has performed a thorough future market growth analysis and assessed the demand & supply graphs and the market’s historical and future revenue generation. The report is equipped with a vivid description of the current trends of the global Beacon Technology market.

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees’ safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Due to its several advantages, such as improving customer experience by providing interactive guides, sharing multi-language information and tips, and special offers, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Eddystone iBeacon AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy Ultrasound Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Real-estate Aviation Banking Hotels Retail Education Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Beacon Technology market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Deployments

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Deployments

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Deployments

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Beacon Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing IoT pentration

4.2.2.2. Growing government initiatives to improve retail idustry

4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of advanced operational technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High setup cost

4.2.3.2. Lack of security

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Beacon Technology Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud

5.1.2. On-premises

CONTINUED…!

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

