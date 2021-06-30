Big Data in Healthcare Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.

The latest study unravels the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Big Data in Healthcare business sector. According to our expert team, the corona virus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape, and consequently, on this business vertical. The pandemic is expected to contribute to the potential downturn of the Big Data in Healthcare industry substantially. Reportedly, this sector has been financially beleaguered since the COVID-19 lockdownrestrictions were put into effect. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed numerous businesses’ progress in this sector and disrupted the global supply chains.

Request a sample of the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/236

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premises Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Finance and Insurance Agents Research Organization



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/236

Key highlights of the report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Big Data in Healthcare market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market sizes in terms of volume and value.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data in Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the demand for analytics solutions for population health management

4.2.2.2. Surge in adoption of big data among the end users in healthcare industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled and expert staff

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Services

Chapter 6. Big Data in Healthcare Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. On-Premises

6.1.2. Cloud

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-in-healthcare-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Cloud Object Storage Market

Retail Cloud Market

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

Non-Volatile Memory Express Market

Calcium Formate Market

Face Mask Market

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

IoT in Education Market

Waste Management Market

Drug Infusion Systems Market

Food Vacuum Machine Market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

Reproductive Genetics Market

Agriculture Analytics Market

Connected Agriculture Market

Energy as a Service Market

Healthcare Distribution Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market

Smart Home Market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs