Sports Guns Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The Global Sports Guns Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.46 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Sports Guns for training purposes, rising sports events that include shooting games, increasing interest in hunting, and applicability of the Sports Guns in nonlethal usage, to name a few.

In August 2020, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. completed its spin-off from the company named Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. announced to start trading independently and would expand their Sports Guns business through the e-commerce platform.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, the remarkable demand for the shooting games & higher proliferation of the sports events, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Guns Market on the basis of Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Training & Demonstration Recreational Sports

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gun Stores Sport Goods Stores Online Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Sports Guns market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Sports Guns market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Sports Guns market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Guns Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Guns Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the non-deadly self-defense

4.2.2.2. Restriction on the firearms in the cross-border conflicts

4.2.2.3. The higher proliferation of the shooting games in sports events

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated with it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Sports Guns Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Pistols

5.1.2. Revolvers

5.1.3. Rifles

5.1.4. Machine Guns

5.1.5. Shotguns

5.1.6. Carbines

5.1.7. Others

