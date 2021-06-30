Vertical Farming Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Key Prospects, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system’s adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region’s growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building-based Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Climate Control Lighting Hydroponic Components Sensors



The Global Vertical Farming Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Vertical Farming market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Vertical Farming market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Vertical Farming Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vertical Farming Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased demand for organic products

4.2.2.2. Increasing disposable income

4.2.2.3. Growth of the global population

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for high quality foods

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High initial investment

4.2.3.2. Lack of Skilled workforce

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Vertical Farming Market By Structure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Structure Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Building-based

5.1.2. Shipping-container

