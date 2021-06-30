Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trends Analysis Report to 2027

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Anti Fingerprint Coatings sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report thus entailsa complete dissection of the current scenario of this ever-evolving business sector and estimates the after effects of the pandemic on the industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/241

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Smartphones Laptops and Tablets Television Wearables Others Building & Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitary ware Automotive Solar Panels Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/241

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent Environment Regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hydrophobic Coating

5.1.2. Oleophobic Coating

Chapter 6. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Vacuum Deposition

6.1.2. Sol Gel

6.1.3. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Cloud Object Storage Market

Retail Cloud Market

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

Non-Volatile Memory Express Market

Calcium Formate Market

Face Mask Market

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

IoT in Education Market

Waste Management Market

Drug Infusion Systems Market

Food Vacuum Machine Market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

Reproductive Genetics Market

Agriculture Analytics Market

Connected Agriculture Market

Energy as a Service Market

Healthcare Distribution Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market

Smart Home Market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs