Needle Coke Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Needle Coke Market report by Emergen Research in an all-encompassing analysis of the Needle Coke market and offers a complete overview of the worldwide industry to predict market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). The latest study performs the quantitative and qualitative assessment of the global market dynamics, taking into consideration a slew of factors, such as market penetration, product portfolios, pricing structure, end-user industries, and key drivers and constraints. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

The surge in energy vehicles increases the consumption of needle coke in electric vehicles. The rise in demand for steel recycling is assumed to augment market growth in the coming years. Volatility in the global natural gas and crude oil due to the demand and supply fluctuations will limit market growth. There is also a growing demand for the needle coke product from various end-use industries like construction and oil and gas. It acts as a raw material in steel recycling and application in engineering, automobile, and aerospace.

Get Download Pdf Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The Global Needle Coke Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/242

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Needle Coke market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Needle Coke market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Needle Coke Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the iron & steel industry, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in demand-supply gap

4.2.3.2. Legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Coal-based Needle Coke

5.1.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Grade Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Super-Premium Grade

6.1.2. Premium Grade

6.1.3. Intermediate-Premium Grade

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Needle Coke [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Blockchain Supply Chain Market

Cloud Object Storage Market

Retail Cloud Market

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market

Non-Volatile Memory Express Market

Calcium Formate Market

Face Mask Market

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

IoT in Education Market

Waste Management Market

Drug Infusion Systems Market

Food Vacuum Machine Market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

Reproductive Genetics Market

Agriculture Analytics Market

Connected Agriculture Market

Energy as a Service Market

Healthcare Distribution Market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market

Smart Home Market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs