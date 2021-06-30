Electronic Skin Patches Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The electronic skin patches market observes a rapid growth attributed to the surging usage of wearable health monitoring devices. Electronic skin patches, flexible and thin wearable products, attach to the human skin deploying biocompatible adhesives. As an instance, the application of electronic skin patches on a definite skin area can replace a heart rate monitor strap, positioned and held around the human body, and might face the risk of being misplaced. Electronic skin patches than conventional wearable devices are lighter, smaller, very comfortable, and less invasive.

With an inspection of the financial standing of the leading companies operating in this market, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our researchers have highlighted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key Highlights From The Report

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

Europe contributed to the second largest electronic skin patches market share in 2019 attributed to the developing healthcare sector and increased investment in R&D activities.

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global electronic skin patches market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaic Systems Stretchable Conductors Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutes Cosmetic Firms Others



The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Electronic Skin Patches market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Electronic Skin Patches market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

