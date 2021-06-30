Wind Energy Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Wind Energy Market report by Emergen Research in an all-encompassing analysis of the Wind Energy market and offers a complete overview of the worldwide industry to predict market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027). The latest study performs the quantitative and qualitative assessment of the global market dynamics, taking into consideration a slew of factors, such as market penetration, product portfolios, pricing structure, end-user industries, and key drivers and constraints. The report segments the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the market.

The increasing investments in the research & development for the production of technologically advanced solar and wind power generation resulted in the cost-effectiveness of the systems. Technological advancements in the wind turbines have resulted in the increased capacity of the wind turbines, reduced the weight of the wind turbine parts, and made the blades stronger and more durable, which has increased the demand for the wind energy system.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period due to increasing preferences of the industries towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Key participants include Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wind Energy Market on the basis of Location, Application, and region:

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Offshore Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Industrial Residential



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Wind Energy market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Wind Energy market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Wind Energy market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wind Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wind Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Increasing investments in wind power projects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost of the wind turbines

4.2.3.2. Heavy investment for the production of the wind turbines

4.2.3.3. Increasing adoption of solar energy or gas-based power

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wind Energy Market By Location Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Offshore

5.1.2. Onshore

READ MORE…!

