Global Athletic Apparel Market 2021 Analyze the Industry Trends, Market Growth Rate, Demands, Production & Leading Companies – Adidas, Halti, Qiaodan, Nike, Columbia, Anta

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business' reach within the market. These high-profile and concise reports shed light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behavior. The global Athletic Apparel market is known to be one of the top market across the world.

Post-COVID Market Condition

Post-COVID Market Condition

Just like all the markets in the world, the Athletic Apparel market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations.

Key Industry Players

The following players hold a major share of the Athletic Apparel market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the global market.

Key Market Players covered in this Research Report:

Adidas, Halti, Qiaodan, Nike, Columbia, Anta

Market Segmentation

There are multiple segments in the global Athletic Apparel market and each segment is dependent on the other. In the research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the Athletic Apparel market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on the Athletic Apparel’s various market segments.

This Research Report is classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Caps, Shoes

Market Segmentation by Key Applications:

Amateurs, Professional Athletes

Market Regions

The global Athletic Apparel market takes a lot of its cues from the USA market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the USA market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Athletic Apparel market. Since lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Athletic Apparel market and its facts and figures.

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

FAQs answered in this Research Report are as follows:

What are the growth opportunities in the global Athletic Apparel market?

What’s the top-performing product segment in the market?

In the next few years, which regional market will be leading the global growth and sales?

What application segment will maintain consistent growth in the long run?

What are the new and emerging business opportunities in the Athletic Apparel market?

What are the upcoming challenges for the key companies in the Athletic Apparel market?

Who all are the key stakeholders and decision-makers in the Athletic Apparel market?

Which industry trends are responsible for the consistent market growth across the world?

What will be the key business decisions to sustain growth in the Athletic Apparel market?

How will the Athletic Apparel market look like after CO-VID 19 Condition in 2021?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content (TOC):

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Athletic Apparel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Athletic Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Caps

1.4.3 Shoes

1.4.4 Pants

1.4.5 Shirts

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Athletic Apparel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Amateurs

1.5.3 Professional Athletes

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Athletic Apparel Market

1.8.1 Global Athletic Apparel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Athletic Apparel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Athletic Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Athletic Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Athletic Apparel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Athletic Apparel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Athletic Apparel Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Athletic Apparel Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Athletic Apparel Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Athletic Apparel Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Athletic Apparel Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Athletic Apparel Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Athletic Apparel Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Athletic Apparel Business

16.1 Adidas

16.1.1 Adidas Company Profile

16.1.2 Adidas Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.1.3 Adidas Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Halti

16.2.1 Halti Company Profile

16.2.2 Halti Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.2.3 Halti Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 QIAODAN

16.3.1 QIAODAN Company Profile

16.3.2 QIAODAN Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.3.3 QIAODAN Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Nike

16.4.1 Nike Company Profile

16.4.2 Nike Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.4.3 Nike Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Columbia

16.5.1 Columbia Company Profile

16.5.2 Columbia Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.5.3 Columbia Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 Anta

16.6.1 Anta Company Profile

16.6.2 Anta Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.6.3 Anta Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 The North Face

16.7.1 The North Face Company Profile

16.7.2 The North Face Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.7.3 The North Face Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Decathlon

16.8.1 Decathlon Company Profile

16.8.2 Decathlon Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.8.3 Decathlon Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Lafuma

16.9.1 Lafuma Company Profile

16.9.2 Lafuma Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.9.3 Lafuma Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Peak

16.10.1 Peak Company Profile

16.10.2 Peak Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.10.3 Peak Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Northland

16.11.1 Northland Company Profile

16.11.2 Northland Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.11.3 Northland Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Decente

16.12.1 Decente Company Profile

16.12.2 Decente Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.12.3 Decente Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Amer Sports

16.13.1 Amer Sports Company Profile

16.13.2 Amer Sports Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.13.3 Amer Sports Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.14 Goldwin

16.14.1 Goldwin Company Profile

16.14.2 Goldwin Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.14.3 Goldwin Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.15 Kjus

16.15.1 Kjus Company Profile

16.15.2 Kjus Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.15.3 Kjus Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.16 Volcom

16.16.1 Volcom Company Profile

16.16.2 Volcom Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.16.3 Volcom Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.17 Schoeffel

16.17.1 Schoeffel Company Profile

16.17.2 Schoeffel Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.17.3 Schoeffel Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.18 Phenix

16.18.1 Phenix Company Profile

16.18.2 Phenix Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.18.3 Phenix Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.19 Bogner

16.19.1 Bogner Company Profile

16.19.2 Bogner Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.19.3 Bogner Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.20 Spyder

16.20.1 Spyder Company Profile

16.20.2 Spyder Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.20.3 Spyder Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.21 CAMEL

16.21.1 CAMEL Company Profile

16.21.2 CAMEL Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.21.3 CAMEL Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.22 Rossignol

16.22.1 Rossignol Company Profile

16.22.2 Rossignol Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.22.3 Rossignol Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.23 PUMA

16.23.1 PUMA Company Profile

16.23.2 PUMA Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.23.3 PUMA Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.24 LI-NING

16.24.1 LI-NING Company Profile

16.24.2 LI-NING Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.24.3 LI-NING Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.25 Toread

16.25.1 Toread Company Profile

16.25.2 Toread Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.25.3 Toread Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.26 Under Armour

16.26.1 Under Armour Company Profile

16.26.2 Under Armour Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.26.3 Under Armour Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.27 Bergans

16.27.1 Bergans Company Profile

16.27.2 Bergans Athletic Apparel Product Specification

16.27.3 Bergans Athletic Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Athletic Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Athletic Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Athletic Apparel

17.4 Athletic Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Athletic Apparel Distributors List

18.3 Athletic Apparel Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Athletic Apparel (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Athletic Apparel (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Athletic Apparel (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Athletic Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Athletic Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Athletic Apparel by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

REPORT CUSTOMIZATION: Although, Market Research Port has tried its very best to cover every minor and major detail in the research report on Athletic Apparel market, we still believe that every business investor or an industry user may have their own specific requirements.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers.

