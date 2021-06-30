Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global in-vitro fertilization market is set to reach from US$ 15,604.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 36,854.0 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Government healthcare institutes and hospitals are actively involved in providing funds to encourage egg and sperm freezing to bring down the rate of multiple pregnancies. Recent technological advancement in in-vitro fertilization technique such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) are being employed to increase the success rate of IVF treatment.

Culture media are holding the largest market by instrument in the in-vitro fertilization market. Chief attributing factors are increased research activities in improving the culture media and its capability to preserve sperm cells without compromising on the quality drive the market growth for culture media. Strict regulatory mandates and urging need to maintain optimum sterile condition during IVF treatment will propel the market growth for disposable devices at a rapid pace.

Fresh non-donor is reigning the type segment for in-vitro fertilization market on account of the high success rate achieved during the first attempt of the treatment protocol. Frozen non-donor will be growing at a rapid pace in the near future owing to excellent live birth rate, lower miscarriage rate and reduced cases of ectopic pregnancy.

Fertility clinics are dominating the end-user segment for in-vitro fertilization market. Significant rise in couples opting for ART treatment and Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT) drive the market growth for infertility clinics. Hospitals are showcasing steady growth on account of enhanced government funding to provide IVF treatment to poor families and rising public health awareness pertaining to infertility treatment.

North America is currently responsible for 35% share and is the leading regional segment for in-vitro fertilization market. Rising prevalence of infertility and the existence of highly sophisticated fertility clinics drive the market growth in the North America region. As per the research citings of American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 11.0% reproductive population suffer with infertility in the United States. Europe holds 30% market share on account of proactive government initiatives of providing financial aid for sponsoring the cost incurred during the IVF cycles. Asia Pacific represents 20% share owing to presence of large target population suffering with infertility. Adoption of sophisticated technology and low treatment cost further bolster the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Biopharmaceuticals specializing in in-vitro fertilization market are Boston IVF, Cook Medical, Inc., Cooper Surgical, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Genea Biomedx, Irvine Scientific, Inc., OvaScience, Inc., Progyny, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Vitrolife AB.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of infertility and increasing trend of late child planning

Technological advancement in the different treatment protocol pertaining to in-vitro fertilization

Proactive government initiatives to establish fertility clinics and hospitals

The Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Instrument (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Channel (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By End User (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

