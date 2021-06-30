Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market is set to grow from US$ 7,788.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 15,910.5 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Blood clotting disorders has an occurrence rate of 1 in 1,000 people worldwide with many patients remaining undiagnosed during their lifetime. Human plasma derived proteins are being completely replaced by recombinant coagulation factors owing to lack of transmission of blood borne infectious disease. High titer ratio of protein production by employing recombinant technology provides positive support to the recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market growth.

Recombinant coagulation factor VIII is leading the drug class segment for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market. It has completely replaced human blood plasma derived proteins and desmopressin in treating severe and mild form of hemophilia A. Recombinant coagulation factor IX will gain momentum in the near future owing to recent approval of Rebinyn (Novo Nordisk) for treating long term hemophilia B.

Hemophilia A is currently dominating the indication segment for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market. High prevalence rate and occurrence of severe form in 70% diagnosed patients drives its market growth. Von Willebrand disease will register outstanding growth in the near future owing to USFDA approval of VONVENDI (Shire, Plc.) in April 2018.

Chinese hamster ovary will be the leading and fastest growing cell line segment for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market for the entire forecast period. Its inherent features such as ability to adapt growing conditions in serum free suspension, powerful gene amplification and capacity for post translational modification in comparison to other cell lines utilized in recombinant protein synthesis.

North America with a market share of 40% is the leading regional segment for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market. The major factors influencing its market growth are rising prevalence of hemophilia A and existence of comprehensive network of federally funded hemophilia treatment centers. Europe with a share of 30% is in the second position owing to domicile of key players such as CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk and Bayer AG. Asia Pacific represents 20% share and will eventually grow in the coming years on account of increased adoption of recombinant biotechnology for production of coagulation factors.

Biotechnology companies manufacturing recombinant plasma proteins are Aptevo Therapeutics, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc., CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma, Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Pharming Group NV, Shire, Plc. and Viropharma Biologics, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing diagnosis of blood clotting disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B and Von Willebrand disease

Existence of comprehensive network of federally or centrally funded hemophilia treatment centers in the developed nations such as North America and Europe

Recent approval of recombinant coagulation factors by the USFDA has completely replaced human derived plasma proteins to treat blood clotting disorders

Browse the full report Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/recombinant-plasma-protein-therapeutics-market

The Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Drug Class (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Cell Line (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Indication (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com