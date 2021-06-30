Global Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.1%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global stem cell alopecia treatment market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dermatologist are of the opinion that high deregulation of KRT37 associated with nutritional and hormonal imbalance is the main causative factor in androgenic alopecia. There are 3 main types of alopecia which are alopecia areata, alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis etc. occurring in both the gender worldwide. Since centuries scalp hair loss has been responsible for reduced self-esteem, anxiety and depression in individuals as it reduces external aesthetic appearance. Currently stem cells derive from human adipose tissue and umbilical cord derived embryonic mesenchymal cells are being developed as a regenerative medicine to treat alopecia.

Male pattern baldness is controlling the indication segment for stem cell alopecia treatment market. It has been reported to occur approximately in 80% Caucasian population and is reported as a genetic anomaly. The United States National Library of Medicine opines that it occurs in almost 50% of men above 50 years of age worldwide. Men are reported to suffer with some degree of alopecia during their lifetime due to hormonal and nutritional deficiency associated with ageing process. Female pattern baldness is a very intriguing topic in the current decade on account of the negative impact created by hair loss on the socio-economic conditions of women leading to stress and anxiety. It is reported to occur after menopause due to hormonal imbalance.

North America is currently holding 35% market share and is the leader in the regional segment for stem cell alopecia treatment market. The important parameters influencing its market supremacy are rising prevalence of androgenic alopecia in adult population and significant rise in dermatology specialty clinics treating hair loss. Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income further support the market growth in North America. In the second place is Europe with a share of 30% primarily due to increasing number of patients suffering with hair loss due to chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Academic research institutes are in strategic collaboration with pharmaceutical companies to fuel the stem cell alopecia treatment technology. Asia Pacific currently holds 20% and is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period on account of rising prevalence of female pattern baldness and rise in per capita income.

Biopharmaceutical companies highly indulged in stem cell alopecia treatment market are APEX Biologix, Belgravia Center, Kerastem, Riken Research Institute, RepliCel, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and University of Southern California.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of androgenic alopecia worldwide due to hormonal and nutritional imbalance in adult population

Technologically advanced dermatology science segment harnessing stem cells to create regenerative medicine for hair loss

Rise in per capita income has led to large patient pool to avail early medical intervention for alopecia treatment

The Global Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Indication (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

