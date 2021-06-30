Interspinous Spacers Market Expected to Reach US$ 102.3 Mn by 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Interspinous Spacers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global interspinous spacers market was valued at US$ 63.0 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 102.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

High uptake of minimally invasive surgical procedures for musculoskeletal treatments, prominent technological advancements, improving awareness and increasing disease incidence are the key factors driving the global interspinous spacers market. Furthermore, visible product pipeline along with improving clinical evidence are opening new market penetration opportunities for the manufacturers of interspinous spacers.

Static (compressible) spacers currently hold the larger revenue share with higher CAGR due to proven efficacy and cost effectiveness. Additionally, dynamic spacers due to lower failure rates will be witnessing gradual growth during the forecast period. Lumbar spinal stenosis is the most prevalent condition which demands surgical intervention with decompression. This makes lumbar spinal stenosis the largest application area for interspinous spacers followed by grade I degenerative spondylolisthesis. The prevalence of lumbar spinal stenosis is also significantly high in the geriatric population, which forms the largest patient group for interspinous spacers implantation procedures.

Geographically, Asia Pacific will be witnessing rapid market growth during the forecast period. The prime factors supporting the growth of Asia Pacific market are rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical expenditure, and changing regulatory environment to support adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Other major attributes of Asia Pacific market are significant pool of senescent population, growing incidence of spinal injuries, improving awareness and skills in the healthcare system, growing disposable incomes, and competitive procedure costs. In terms of revenue, Europe.

The major market players in this industry are engaged in intensive research and development programs to introduce the next generation surgical solutions with improved safety and efficacy outcomes. Some of the major companies engaged in the interspinous spacers market are Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, Inc., Life Spine, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Paradigm Spine LLC), Vertiflex, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Synthes GmbH (DePuy Synthes), Mikai S.p.A. and Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing pool of geriatric population along with corresponding growth in prevalence of musculoskeletal and spinal disorders

Growing incidence of spinal injuries due to automobile accidents, and falls; and high yearly expenses incurred in patient care through conventional treatments

Perpetual advancement in the field of minimally invasive surgeries in the form of costs, infection rate and hospital stay

Growing awareness in the patient population about benefit from spacers implantation and improving skills of surgeons

The Global Interspinous Spacers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Applications (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the interspinous spacers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for interspinous spacers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the interspinous spacers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global interspinous spacers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the interspinous spacers market worldwide?

