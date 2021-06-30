Global Mainframe Market to Grow at 3.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Mainframe Market (By Product Type (Z Systems, GS 21 Series and Others), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Defense & Government, Retail, Public Utilities, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global mainframe market is expected to witness a growth of 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights:

The global mainframe market is likely to witness a considerable growth, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Mainframe computers have been playing a vital role in the day-to-day operations of most of the world’s largest organizations. With its total system capacity and improved performance, customers continue to consolidate diverse applications on a single platform. They are made for handling high volumes of data processing and has significant memory for processing numerous computing tasks at once with larger storage capacity. Moreover, high adoption of IoT enabled applications and devices in several end-use industries like BFSI and retail, there is a growing requirement for efficient mainframe solutions to manage high volume of data generated. Mainframes simply have no peer in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness and the volume of transactions it can handle. Moreover, their benefits over present alternatives in high-speed processing capabilities, mainframes have held their command on long-time users through the skill of handling multiple terabytes of data. Thus, rising need of high processing computing power is driving the overall mainframe market worldwide.

The global mainframe market, based on end-use vertical was dominated by the BFSI sector in 2017. Mainframes continue to be most widely used in the banking sector. Many financial institutions and major banks have mainframes at the center of their technological strategies. More than 70% of banking corporate data still resides on the mainframe. Banks continue to depend on mainframes for processing internal financial reports, customer statements, etc. Further, based on geography, North America led the mainframe market in 2017. The presence of some major players like International Business Machines Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Dell Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, etc. supports the overall market growth in the region.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the mainframe market include Atos SE, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Cognizant, Dell Inc., DXC Technology Company, FUJITSU Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LzLabs GmbH, Redcentric plc, Unisys Corporation, ViON Corporation, and Wipro Limited among others. The mainframe manufacturers are adopting quite a few strategies to prosper in the competitive market environment. These players are progressively aiming on distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to survive, succeed and stay competitive with their equivalents. Partnerships and new product developments continue to be the major strategies espoused by the key players to gain an edge over others.

