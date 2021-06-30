Global Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 302.2 Mn by 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market was valued at USD 186.7 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 302.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Cutaneous mastocytosis a genetic disorder that primarily targets skin and there are three types of conditions such as solitary cutaneous mastocytoma, maculopapular cutaneous mastocytosis (urticaria pigmentosa) and diffuse cutaneous mastocytosis. Urticaria pigmentosa is usually found in adults and rarely in young children, while solitary cutaneous mastocytoma is typically diagnosed in young children. There is another type of cutaneous mastocytosis which is considered as its rarest form called telangiectasia macularis eruptiva perstans. Thus, cutaneous mastocytosis is an orphan disease due to which its prevalence in general population is recorded only in developed & a few developing countries globally. According to Orphanet, the prevalence of cutaneous mastocytosis is unknown in the general population but this condition is expected to fall in a range of 0.1 to 0.8% of all dermatological conditions diagnosis. It has been also observed that cutaneous mastocytosis is commonly found in the Caucasian population.

Antihistamines were observed as the largest segment in cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market in year 2017 as histamines are considered as first line of defense to give symptomatic relief associated with formation of lesions & blisters on skin surface and primarily reduce itching. Histamine-2 (H2) blockers also assist in relieving digestive upset.

North America was observed as the largest cutaneous mastocytosis market globally in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The key factors responsible for its market dominance are rising prevalence of cutaneous mastocytosis coupled with high awareness related to the disease in medical practitioners, and availability of novel diagnosis and treatment facilities.

Market Competition Assessment:

The cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market is growing gradually and awareness related to the disease is growing significantly. However, the pipeline is weak and major companies operating in this market lacks in innovation and ground-breaking treatment. The key companies present in the global cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market are Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence and awareness related to cutaneous mastocytosis treatment & diagnosis expected to assist the market growth

Incessant demand for development of target-specific treatment for cutaneous mastocytosis treatment

Rising diagnosis rate related to developed and developing countries will increase the need for effective cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market

The pipeline drugs Mastinib & TF 002 are expected to assist the growth of the overall market in the near future

Being an orphan disease and complexities related to diagnosis and disease management initiative related to research & development activities are expected to aid the future market growth

