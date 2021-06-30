United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Report- Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction and Others

ReportsnReports added United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market Report is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments – Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables, Other Joint Reconstruction, Shoulder Replacement, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation.
The United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market report provides key information and data on –
– Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.
– 2019 company share and distribution share data for Orthopedic Devices Market.
– Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.
Scope of this Report-
United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices is segmented as follows –
– Arthroscopy
– Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF)
– Hip Reconstruction
– Knee Reconstruction
– Orthobiologics
– Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials
– Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables
– Other Joint Reconstruction
– Shoulder Replacement
– Spinal Surgery
– Trauma Fixation
Reasons to Buy this Report-
The United Kingdom Orthopedic Devices Market report helps you to develop –
– Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.
– Market-entry and market expansion strategies.
– Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.
– Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
– Understand the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.
Single User License: US $ 5995
Table of Contents in this Report-
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 What Is This Report About?
2.2 Orthopedic Devices Market Segmentation
2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report
3 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom
3.1 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
3.2 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
3.3 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2019
3.4 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
3.5 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
3.6 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
3.7 Orthopedic Devices Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
4 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom
4.1 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
4.2 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
4.3 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
4.3.1 Arthroscopes and Arthroscopic Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.3.2 Arthroscopic Shavers Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.3.3 Arthroscopy Implants Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.3.4 Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.4 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
4.4.1 Arthroscopes and Arthroscopic Systems Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.4.2 Arthroscopic Shavers Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.4.3 Arthroscopy Implants Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.4.4 Arthroscopy Radio Frequency Systems and Wands Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
4.5 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
4.6 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
4.7 Arthroscopy Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom
5.1 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
5.2 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
5.3 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
5.3.1 Distraction Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.3.2 Plate and Screw Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.4 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
5.4.1 Distraction Systems Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.4.2 Plate and Screw Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
5.5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
5.6 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
5.7 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
6 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom
6.1 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
6.2 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
6.3 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
6.3.1 Partial Hip Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.3.2 Primary Hip Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.4 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
6.4.1 Partial Hip Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.4.2 Primary Hip Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
6.5 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
6.6 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
6.7 Hip Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
7 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom
7.1 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
7.2 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
7.3 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
7.3.1 Partial Knee Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.3.2 Primary Knee Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.4 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
7.4.1 Partial Knee Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.4.2 Primary Knee Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
7.5 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
7.6 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
7.7 Knee Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
8 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom
8.1 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
8.2 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
8.3 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
8.3.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.3.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.3.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.3.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.3.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.4 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
8.4.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.4.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.4.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.4.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.4.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
8.5 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
8.6 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
8.7 Orthobiologics Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
9 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom
9.1 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
9.2 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
9.3 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
9.3.1 Bone Cement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
9.3.2 Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
9.4 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
9.4.1 Bone Cement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
9.4.2 Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
9.5 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
9.6 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
9.7 Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
10 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom
10.1 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
10.2 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
10.3 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
10.3.1 Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
10.3.2 Power Tools Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
10.4 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
10.4.1 Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
10.4.2 Power Tools Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
10.5 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
10.6 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
10.7 Orthopedic Power Tools and Consumables Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
11 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom
11.1 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
11.2 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
11.3 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
11.3.1 Ankle Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.3.2 Digits Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.3.3 Elbow Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.3.4 Wrist Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.4 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
11.4.1 Ankle Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.4.2 Digits Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.4.3 Elbow Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.4.4 Wrist Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
11.5 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
11.6 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
11.7 Other Joint Reconstruction Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
12 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom
12.1 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
12.2 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
12.3 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
12.4 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
12.5 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
12.6 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
12.7 Shoulder Replacement Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
13 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom
13.1 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
13.2 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
13.3 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
13.3.1 Minimal Invasive Spinal Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.3.2 Spinal Fusion Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.3.3 Spinal Non-Fusion Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.3.4 Vertebral Body Replacement Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.3.5 Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.4 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
13.4.1 Minimal Invasive Spinal Devices Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.4.2 Spinal Fusion Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.4.3 Spinal Non-Fusion Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.4.4 Vertebral Body Replacement Systems Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.4.5 Vertebral Compression Fracture Repair Devices Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
13.5 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025
13.6 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
13.7 Spinal Surgery Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
14 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom
14.1 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Revenue Mix ($m), 2019
14.2 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Segment Contribution (%), 2019
14.3 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025
14.3.1 External Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
14.3.2 Internal Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025
14.4 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2015-2025
14.4.1 External Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
14.4.2 Internal Fixators Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025
14.5 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2015-2025
14.6 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
14.7 Trauma Fixation Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019
15 Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Orthopedic Devices Market
15.1 DePuy Synthes Inc
15.1.1 Company Overview
15.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
15.2.1 Company Overview
15.3 Stryker Corp
15.3.1 Company Overview
15.4 Smith & Nephew Plc
15.4.1 Company Overview
15.5 Medtronic Plc
15.5.1 Company Overview
15.6 Arthrex Inc
15.6.1 Company Overview
15.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG
15.7.1 Company Overview
15.8 ConMed Corp
15.8.1 Company Overview
16 Orthopedic Devices Market Pipeline Products
17 Financial Deals Landscape
17.1 Acquisition
17.1.1 OssDsign Acquires SIRAKOSS
17.1.2 Rosen’s Diversified to Acquire Collagen Solutions
17.2 Debt Offerings
17.2.1 Smith & Nephew (Smith+Nephew) Prices Public Offering of 2.032% Notes Due 2030 for USD1 Billion
17.3 Equity Offerings
17.3.1 Advanced Oncotherapy Raises USD10 Million in Equity Funding
17.3.2 Collagen Solutions to Raise USD40 Million in Private Placement of Shares
17.3.3 TruSpine Technologies Raises USD1.85 Million in IPO of Shares
17.3.4 TruSpine Technologies to Raise USD1.9 Million in Private Placement
17.4 Partnerships
17.4.1 Ortho Regenerative Enters into Licensing Agreement with Hanuman Pelican
17.4.2 In2Bones USA and Invibio Enter into R&D, Development and Manufacturing Agreement
17.4.3 Locate Bio Enters into Agreement with RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
17.5 Venture Financing
17.5.1 Clear Surgical Raises USD0.4 Million in Venture Financing
17.5.2 Locate Bio Raises USD2.8 Million in Venture Financing
17.5.3 Axis Spine Raises USD1 Million in Venture Financing
17.5.4 Pristine Surgical Raises USD18 Million in Venture Financing
18 Recent Developments
18.1 Corporate Communications
18.1.1 Jul 10, 2020: Collagen Solutions : Additional government backed loan received
18.1.2 Mar 03, 2020: Can-Fite is filing drug safety update report showing positive safety result phase II study of Namodenoson
18.1.3 Mar 02, 2020: Stryker announces new Investor Relations leader
18.2 Financial Announcements
18.2.1 Aug 13, 2020: Renishaw: Preliminary announcement of unaudited results for the year ended 30 June 2020
18.2.2 Mar 18, 2020: Collagen Solutions: Trading Update
18.3 Other Significant Developments
18.3.1 Jan 04, 2021: AposHealth awarded research grant to support rebuilding efforts in the United Kingdom
18.3.2 Jul 21, 2020: Collagen Solutions: New contract win enhances revenues
18.3.3 Jul 07, 2020: New collagen supply agreement with NovaBone Products
18.4 Strategy And Business Planning
18.4.1 Jul 23, 2020: Hilti and Ottobock brings exoskeletal solutions to the construction industry
19 Appendix
19.1 Research Methodology
19.1.1 Coverage
19.1.2 Secondary Research
19.1.3 Primary Research
19.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting
19.1.5 Company Share Analysis
19.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis
19.1.7 Benchmarking
19.2 GlobalData Consulting
19.3 Contact Us
19.4 Disclaimer
