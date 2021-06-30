Breast Implants Market to Exhibit 6.7% CAGR, Launch of Eve 4.0 by GC Aesthetics to Help Market Grow at Accelerated Pace

Breast Implants Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global “Breast Implants Market” was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027. Breast augmentation, also referred to as mammoplasty or breast enlargement, helps to increase the size of breasts by using fat transfer or breast implant. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies for women undergoing breast implant surgery is expanding the market’s growth.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the breast implants market. Advancements in gummy bear breast implants and emergence of a minimally-invasive under-the-muscle breast enlargement are likely to fuel demand for breast implants.

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Breast Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders), By Material (Silicone, Saline), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a comprehensive research study on the global market. The report offers valuable insights into the growth trends and market size during the forecast period. Key aspects such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been evaluated in this report. Competitive landscape of key players along with their growth strategies are discussed to help our readers get a clear picture of the market. The report enumerates details on different segments, in conjunction with their current and future projections.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/breast-implants-market-101404

This report focuses on Breast Implants Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2021. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/breast-implants-market-101404

AMSilk GmbH and POLYTECH to Initiate a Clinical Study on Silk-coated Silicone Breast Implant

Primarily, breast implants are made of saline and silicone. In addition to this, breast implants can be found in two shapes which include anatomical and round. Of these two products, silicone segment covered the maximum share in 2018. The increasing preference for silicone breast implants is the primary factor driving the segment’s growth. These type of implants are FDA approved for breast augmentation in women aged 22 years and above. It is important to visit a plastic surgeon and see if silicone breast implants are operating properly.

In 2018, AMSilk GmbH partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH to start a clinical study on silk-coated silicone breast implants called SILKline in Europe.

On the other hand, saline breast implants are also expected to register considerable growth in the market owing to their cost-effectiveness.

Global Breast Implants Market Segmentation :

By Product

Breast Implants

Tissue Expanders

By Material

Silicone

Saline

By Procedure

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101404

With USD 1.0 Billion in 2018, Women in North America to Highly Prefer Breast Implant Products

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global breast implants market through the forecast years. A lead analyst at Fortune Business insights has said, “In 2018, the market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion and is likely to remain dominant due to the presence of several leading players in the region.” Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies aids expansion of the breast implants market growth in North America. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. registered around 333,392 breast augmentation procedures in 2017. This shows that the demand for breast implants products is likely to increase in the U.S., thereby increasing the breast implants market size in North America. Women believe that breast implantation can boost their self-confidence and improve their body figure.

Other regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to register substantial growth during the forecast timeline.

Eve 4.0, By GC Aesthetics to Offer Aid to Patients Across Europe and Brazil

The report profiles some of the leading players highlighting their landscape. These players are mentioned below:

Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

Of these, companies such as Allergan and Mentor Worldwide LLC are likely to lead the global breast implants market. Robust sale of breast implants in these two companies are likely to foster the breast implants market revenue. This, coupled with strategic collaborations, is another factor for their leading positions in the market. Moreover, Allergan’s acquisition of Keller Medical further strengthened the company’s position. Other companies are also putting efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,

June 2019: GC Aesthetics launched a digital consultation solution (DCS) called Eve 4.0 in June 2019. This solution aims to offer aid to patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction surgery in Brazil and Europe.

May 2019: The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery joined hands with RealSelf for initiating a clinical study on breast implants.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/breast-implants-market-101404

Table of Content:

1 Breast Implants Market Overview

1.1 Breast Implants Product Overview

1.2 Breast Implants Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Breast Implants Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Breast Implants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Breast Implants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Breast Implants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Breast Implants Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Breast Implants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Breast Implants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Breast Implants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Breast Implants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Breast Implants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Breast Implants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Breast Implants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Breast Implants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Breast Implants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Breast Implants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Breast Implants Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Breast Implants Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Breast Implants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Breast Implants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Breast Implants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Breast Implants Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Breast Implants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Breast Implants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Breast Implants Market

2.8 Key Company Breast Implants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Breast Implants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Breast Implants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Breast Implants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Breast Implants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Breast Implants Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Breast Implants Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Breast Implants Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Breast Implants Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Breast Implants Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Breast Implants Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Breast Implants Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Breast Implants Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Breast Implants by Application

4.1 Breast Implants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Breast Implants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Breast Implants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Breast Implants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Breast Implants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Breast Implants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Breast Implants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Breast Implants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Breast Implants by Application

5 North America Breast Implants Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Breast Implants Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Breast Implants Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

