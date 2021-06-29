Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. This global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across the different geographical regions, their product trends in different application industries. The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market research document is the outcome of a thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

The global interventional cardiology devices market size is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2025 from USD 13.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of interventional cardiology diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the interventional cardiology devices.

List of players profiled in this report:

Medtronic (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG(Germany)

Abbott (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Edward Lifesciences Corporation(US)

Penumbra, Inc. (US)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Alvimedica (Turkey)

ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany)

Biosensor International (Singapore)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

AMG International GmbH (Germany)

iVascular (Spain)

SMT (India)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

Medinol (Israel)

InSitu Technologies, Inc. (US)

Andramed GmbH (Germany)

Cardionovum GmbH (Germany)

Wellinq (Netherlands)

SCITECH (Brazil)

Comed B.V (Netherlands)

BALTON Sp. z o.o (Poland)

Rontis (Switzerland)

STENTYS S.A. (France)

“Thrombectomy devices accounted for the larger share of theplaque modification devices market in 2019.”

Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the thrombectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of blood clots andaortic embolisms across the globe.

“Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the hemodynamic flow altration devices market in 2019.”

Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.

“Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific isprojected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.

Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%)

Tier 1 (70%) , Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (10%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific (25%), and Rest of the World(16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the interventional cardiology devices market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total interventional cardiology devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the interventional cardiology devices offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the interventional cardiology devices market by product and region

Comprehensive information on the interventional cardiology devices offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the interventional cardiology devices market by product and region Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various interventional cardiology devices across key geographic regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various interventional cardiology devices across key geographic regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional cardiology devices market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the interventional cardiology devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the interventional cardiology devices market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

1.8 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach For The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Top-Down Approach

2.2.3 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Structural Heart Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Catheters Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Other Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Geographic Snapshot Of The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Overview

Figure 15 Increasing Prevalence Of Coronary Artery Diseases To Drive Growth In The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

4.2 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Drug-Eluting Stents To Account For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 North American Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Catheter Type And Country

Figure 17 The Us Is Expected To Dominate The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market In 2020

4.4 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Geographic Snapshot

Figure 18 China To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence Of Coronary Artery Disease

Figure 20 Global Incidence Of Diabetes, By Region, 2019 Vs. 2030 Vs. 2045

5.2.1.2 Rising Tobacco Consumption And Increasing Incidence Of Obesity

5.2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursements For Interventional Cardiology Procedures

Table 1 Reimbursements For Interventional Cardiology Procedures In The Us

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability Of Alternative Treatments

5.2.2.2 Low Affordability And Inaccessibility Of Cardiac Surgeries In Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential Of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number Of Product Approvals

Table 2 Recent Approvals Of Various Types Of Interventional Cardiology Devices, 2018–2020

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Delaying The Approval Of Cardiac Devices

5.2.4.2 Product Failures And Recalls

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Table 3 Interventional Cardiology Devices, Average Selling Prices (Usd)

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 21 Value Chain Analysis: Major Value Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phases

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 22 Direct Distribution—The Preferred Strategy For Prominent Companies

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.1 Pestle Analysis

6 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Angioplasty Stents Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.1.1 Drug-Eluting Stents

6.1.1.1 Drug-Eluting Stents Hold The Largest Share Of The Angioplasty Stents Market

Table 5 Drug-Eluting Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Drug-Eluting Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Thousand Units)

6.1.2 Bare-Metal Stents

6.1.2.1 Increasing Use Of Drug-Eluting Stents Has Limited The Growth Of The Bare-Metal Stents Market

Table 7 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Bare-Metal Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Thousand Units)

6.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stents

6.1.3.1 Bioabsorbable Stents Ensure The Complete Healing Of The Arteries—A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 9 Bioabsorbable Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Bioabsorbable Stents Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Thousand Units)

7 Structural Heart Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 11 Structural Heart Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.1.1 Aortic Valve Therapy Devices

7.1.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Aortic Valve Stenosis To Support The Market Growth

Table 12 Aortic Valve Therapy Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Aortic Valve Therapy Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Thousand Units)

7.1.2 Other Therapy Devices

Table 14 Other Therapy Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Catheters Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 15 Catheters Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.1.1 Angiography Catheters

8.1.1.1 Angiography Catheters Hold The Largest Share Of The Catheters Market During The Forecast Period

Table 16 Angiography Catheters Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.1.2 Guiding Catheters

8.1.2.1 Guiding Catheters To Account For The Second-Largest Share Of The Catheters Market During The Forecast Period

Table 17 Guiding Catheters Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.1.3 Ivus/Oct Catheters

8.1.3.1 Ivus/Oct Catheters To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Table 18 Ivus/Oct Catheters Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

Table 19 Angioplasty Balloons Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.1.1 Old/Normal Balloons

9.1.1.1 Low Treatment Costs Associated With This Technique To Drive The Growth Of The Old/Normal Balloons Market

Table 20 Old/Normal Balloons Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.1.2 Drug-Eluting Balloons

9.1.2.1 Rising Number Of Regulatory Approvals For Drug-Eluting Balloons To Drive Market Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 21 Drug-Eluting Balloons Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.1.3 Cutting/Scoring Balloons

9.1.3.1 Use Of Cutting Balloon-Aided Procedures Is Very Limited Since Medication Is The Primary Treatment For Atherosclerosis

Table 22 Cutting/Scoring Balloons Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

Table 23 Plaque Modification Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.1.1 Thrombectomy Devices

10.1.1.1 Thrombectomy Devices Segment Dominates The Plaque Modification Devices Market

Table 24 Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10.1.2 Atherectomy Devices

10.1.2.1 Growing Use Of Lipid-Modifying Drugs For The Treatment Of Atherosclerosis Instead Of Atherectomy Devices To Limit Market Growth

Table 25 Atherectomy Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

Table 26 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.1.1 Embolic Protection Devices

11.1.1.1 Embolic Protection Devices To Dominate The Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market During The Forecast Period

Table 27 Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

11.1.2 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

11.1.2.1 Cto Devices Market Has Witnessed Tremendous Innovations, Thereby Expanding The Options Available For Physicians

Table 28 Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12 Other Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Type

12.1 Introduction

Table 29 Other Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12.1.1 Guidewires

Table 30 Guidewires Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12.1.2 Vascular Closure Devices

Table 31 Vascular Closure Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12.1.3 Introducer Sheaths

Table 32 Introducer Sheaths Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12.1.4 Balloon Inflation Devices

Table 33 Balloon Inflation Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

12.1.5 Hemostasis Heart Valves

Table 34 Hemostasis Heart Valves Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

13 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market, By Region

