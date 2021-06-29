eHealth Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The eHealth Market report provides a detailed analysis, of the market for the period of start year-end year. The report provides information about the CAGR, sales, and revenue studying the historical data and making an estimation of the revenue growth till the forecast period. The key objective of this eHealth Market report is to deliver an all-inclusive summary including the market share, market size, opportunities, market influencers, challenges, driving factors, and growth rate, by the deep-dive study of the leading market players of industry from different geographical locations, their product/service types and application industries.

The global eHealth market size is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is attributed to the rising per capita income in developed and developing countries and technological advancements introduced in the eHealth solutions.

“By services, within the eHealth market, remote patient monitoring segment holds the largest share in the forecast period.”

Based on services, the eHealth market has been segmented into Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis & Consultation Services, Database Management Services, Treatment Services, Healthcare System Strengthening Services. Remote patient monitoring services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Significant market share can be associated with increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases, elderly people usually prefer remote monitoring services to avoid hospital visits.

“By end-users, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)”

Based on end-users, the eHealth market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies and others. Healthcare providers segment had significant growth rate. Factors such as the rising implementation of eHealth solutions and services across the health continuum, increasing volume of patients in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and different healthcare delivery setups worldwide, and rising government initiatives for promoting awareness regarding the availability of eHealth software are driving the growth of the healthcare providers segment. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements will continue to drive the adoption of eHealth solutions by healthcare providers during the forecast period.

“North America to hold the largest share.”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global eHealth market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of eHealth companies, high investments in the eHealth solutions and software, and increasing R&D expenditure. On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and large elderly population base.

The breakdown of primary participants is mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–25%

Tier 1–30%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–30%, the Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various eHealth products and their adoption patterns in different appliactions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global eHealth market for different segments such as by type, deployment, end-users and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, software offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global eHealth market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global eHealth market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global eHealth market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global eHealth market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions, by products and services, application, technology, end-users.

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions, by products and services, application, technology, end-users. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global eHealth market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global eHealth market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and services offered by leading players in the global eHealth market

