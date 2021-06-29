Fluid Management Systems Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The Fluid Management Systems Market research report is prepared by an in-depth analysis of the present market status and historical data of the industry. The report offers valuable insights by studying the significant market segments such as top market players, various global regions, product or Services on demand, and their application category. The major objective of this report is to determine the capacity, market share, opportunities, challenges, growth factors, production volume and value, sales data, channels distributors, etc., by qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key segments of the Fluid Management Systems Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=783295

The key players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market include

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Baxter International Inc. (US),

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Olympus Corporation (Japan),

Medline Industries, Inc. (US),

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Ecolab Inc. (US),

Smiths Medical (UK),

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US),

Medtronic plc (Ireland),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),

CONMED Corporation (US),

Hologic, Inc. (US),

Arthrex, Inc. (US),

Thermedx, LLC. (US),

COMEG Medical Technologies (Germany),

and EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany).

The fluid management systems and accessories market is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The overall growth in the global fluid management systems and accessories market is driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries conducted, the growing ESRD patient population, technological advancements, and government support for endosurgical procedures. Emerging markets are expected to provide significant opportunities for providers of fluid management systems and accessories. However, the high cost of endosurgical procedures, a lack of awareness, and the dearth of sufficient surgeons may affect market growth negatively during the forecast period.

Based on product, the disposables & accessories segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into systems and disposables & accessories. The fluid management systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries and the high adoption of these systems in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on type, the dialyzers segment holds the largest share in fluid management systems market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fluid management systems market is segmented into Dialyzers, insufflators, suction/evacuation and irrigation systems, fluid waste management systems, fluid warming systems, and other standalone fluid management systems. The dialyzers segment accounted for the largest share of the standalone fluid management systems market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increase in the number of end-stage kidney patients, along with the increase in the number of dialysis centers across the globe.

Based on application, the biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fluid management systems and accessories market is categorized into urology and nephrology, gastroenterology, gynecology/obstetrics, laparoscopy, bronchoscopy, cardiology, arthroscopy, otoscopy, dentistry, neurology, and other applications. The laparoscopy, application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this application segment is mainly driven by the growing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which boosts the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed worldwide

Hospitals end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluid management systems and accessories market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the fluid management systems and accessories market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can mainly be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the increasing government & private funding for hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluid management systems and accessories market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region can be attributed to the growth in the aging and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growth in the number of dialysis centers, rising usage of single-use disposable accessories, and advancements in technologies. Moreover, considering the increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand and adoption of endoscopic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures are expected to increase in North America in the coming years. This, in turn, will further drive the growth of the North American fluid management systems and accessories market in the coming years.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%

By Designation – C-level–25%, Director-level–55%, Others–20%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America-10%, Middle East and Africa–5%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the fluid management systems and accessories market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various fluid management systems and accessories products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global fluid management systems and accessories market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and end user

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global fluid management systems and accessories market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and end user Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global fluid management systems and accessories market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global fluid management systems and accessories market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and end user

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and end user Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global fluid management systems and accessories market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global fluid management systems and accessories market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global fluid management systems and accessories market.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=783295

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.4.1 Exchange Rates Utilized For The Conversion To Usd

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By End User, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (2019)

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration: Fresenius Medical Care

Figure 7 Supply-Side Analysis: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market (2019)

Figure 8 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis Of The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market (2019)

Figure 9 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Of The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market (2020–2025)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 10 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.7 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.8 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

Figure 11 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 12 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

2.9 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Geographic Snapshot: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories: Market Overview

Figure 18 Increasing Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Is Propelling The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

Figure 19 Hospitals Will Continue To Dominate The Asia Pacific Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market By 2025

4.3 Geographic Snapshot: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

Figure 20 China To Register The Highest Cagr Of 17.2% During The Forecast Period

4.4 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 21 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth Rates During The Forecast Period

4.5 Regional Mix: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

Figure 22 Apac To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.2.1 Rising Number Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Table 1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures, By Country, 2014 Vs 2016

5.2.2.2 Increasing Esrd Patient Base

Figure 24 Number Of Patients With Renal Disorders, By Treatment Type

5.2.2.3 Technological Advancements In Fluid Management Systems

Table 2 Product Launches, By Company, 2016–2020

5.2.2.4 Government Funds And Grants For Endosurgical Procedures

5.2.2.5 Rising Number Of Hospitals And Investments In Endoscopy And Laparoscopy Facilities

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High Cost Of Endosurgical Procedures

5.2.3.2 Lack Of Consumer Awareness

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Untapped Potential In Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Single-Use Disposable Devices And Accessories

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Dearth Of Surgeons Worldwide

Table 3 Us: Total Number Of Surgeons (2010-2017)

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Shift Toward Integrated Fluid Management Systems

5.3.2 Advancements In Dialyzers

Figure 25 Technological Advancements, 2005–2020

5.4 Product Portfolio Analysis

Table 4 Product Portfolio Analysis: Fluid Management Systems Market

5.5 Covid-19 Impact On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 26 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (2019)

Table 5 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (2019)

5.6.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat From Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 27 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Value Chain Analysis (2019)

5.8 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 28 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Ecosystem Analysis (2019)

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

Figure 29 Key Regulatory Bodies Involved In The Approval Of New Dialysis Products

5.9.1 North America

5.9.1.1 Us

5.9.1.2 Canada

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.3 Asia Pacific

5.9.3.1 India

5.9.3.2 China

5.9.3.3 Japan

5.9.4 Latin America

5.9.4.1 Brazil

5.9.4.2 Mexico

5.9.5 Middle East And Africa

5.9.5.1 Middle East

5.9.5.2 Africa

5.10 Average Selling Price Of Fluid Management Systems

Table 6 Average Selling Price Of Fluid Management Systems, By Region (2019)

6 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 7 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems Market, By Product

6.3 Fluid Management Systems

Table 9 Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Fluid Management Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Table 11 Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Dialyzers

6.3.1.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Kidney Disease And Esrd Drives Growth In The Dialyzers Market

Table 13 Dialyzers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Dialyzers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Million Units)

6.3.1.2 Insufflators

6.3.1.2.1 Increasing Volume Of Laparoscopic Procedures To Boost The Demand For Insufflators

Table 15 Insufflators Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Insufflators Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Units)

6.3.1.3 Suction/Evacuation And Irrigation Systems

6.3.1.3.1 Rising Volume Of Endoscopic And Laparoscopic Procedures To Drive Growth In This Segment

Table 17 Suction/Evacuation And Irrigation Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.4 Fluid Waste Management Systems

6.3.1.4.1 Growing Risk Of Exposure To Infectious Agents And Toxic Substances During Surgery To Drive The Demand For These Devices

Table 18 Fluid Waste Management Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.5 Fluid Warming Systems

6.3.1.5.1 Fluid Warming Systems Are Used For The Administration Of Normothermic Fluids To Reduce The Occurrence Of Hypothermia

Table 19 Fluid Warming Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.6 Other Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Table 20 Other Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Integrated Fluid Management Systems

6.3.2.1 Increasing Number Of Endoscopic And Laparoscopic Surgical Procedures Worldwide To Drive The Growth Of This Segment

Table 21 Integrated Fluid Management Systems Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories

Table 22 Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Catheters

6.4.1.1 Rising Popularity Of Interventional And Minimally Invasive Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 24 Catheters Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Bloodlines

6.4.2.1 Increasing Number Of Esrd Patients And Rising Hemodialysis Procedures Drive Demand For Bloodlines

Table 25 Bloodlines Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.3 Tubing Sets

6.4.3.1 Disposable Tubing Sets Are Widely Adopted To Avoid The Risk Of Contamination In Surgical Procedures

Table 26 Tubing Sets Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.4 Pressure Monitoring Lines

6.4.4.1 Pressure Monitoring Lines Are Used For The Measurement And Control Of Pressure Of Several Body Fluids, Including Blood And Csf

Table 27 Pressure Monitoring Lines Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.5 Pressure Transducers

6.4.5.1 Increase In The Usage Of Disposable Pressure Transducers To Reduce Contamination Is A Key Driving Factor

Table 28 Pressure Transducers Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.6 Valves, Connectors, And Fittings

6.4.6.1 Increasing Demand For Disposable Valves, Connectors, And Fittings To Prevent The Risks Associated With Infectious Fluid Waste Is A Major Market Driver

Table 29 Valves, Connectors, And Fittings Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.7 Suction Canisters

6.4.7.1 Suction Canisters Are Used For The Collection, Retention, And Disposal Of Irrigation Fluids

Table 30 Suction Canisters Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.8 Cannulas

6.4.8.1 Growing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures And The Increasing Number Of Surgeries Worldwide Drive Growth In This Segment

Table 31 Cannulas Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.9 Other Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories

Table 32 Other Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Table 33 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application

7.3 Urology And Nephrology

7.3.1 Growing Number Of Dialysis Procedures To Drive The Market For Urology And Nephrology Applications

Table 34 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Urology And Nephrology Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Laparoscopy

7.4.1 Gradual Shift Towards Minimally Invasive Procedures To Boost Growth In This Application Segment

Table 35 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Laparoscopy Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Gastroenterology

7.5.1 Increasing Incidence Of Gastroenterological Cancer To Drive The Market For Gastroenterology Applications

Table 36 Estimated New Cancer Cases And Deaths In The Us, 2015 Vs. 2020

Table 37 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Gastroenterology Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Gynecology/Obstetrics

7.6.1 Growing Incidence Of Fibroids And Polyps In Women To Drive Growth In This Application Segment

Table 38 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Gynecology/ Obstetrics Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.7 Bronchoscopy

7.7.1 Rising Cases Of Lung Cancer To Propel The Market For Bronchoscopy Applications

Table 39 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Bronchoscopy Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.8 Arthroscopy

7.8.1 Rising Sedentary Lifestyles And Growing Incidence Of Joint Damage To Drives The Growth Of This Application Segment

Table 40 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Arthroscopy Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.9 Cardiology

7.9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Cvd Coupled With The Increasing Number Of Cardiovascular Surgeries—Key Growth Drivers For This Application Segment

Table 41 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Cardiology Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.10 Neurology

7.10.1 Increasing Number Of Neuroendoscopy Procedures To Drive Growth In The Neurology Application Segment

Table 42 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Neurology Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.11 Otoscopy

7.11.1 Rising Incidence Of Ent-Related Diseases Boosting The Demand For Otoscopy Applications

Table 43 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Otoscopy Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.12 Dentistry

7.12.1 Increasing Number Of Dental Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 44 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Dentistry Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.13 Other Applications

Table 45 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Other Applications, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 46 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Hospitals Are The Largest End Users Of Fluid Management Systems And Accessories

Table 47 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Hospitals, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Dialysis Centers

8.4.1 Rising Prevalence Of Esrd And Increasing Number Of Dialysis Centers To Drive Market Growth

Table 48 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Dialysis Centers, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5.1 Increasing Number Of Ambulatory Surgical Centers To Drive The Demand For Fluid Management Systems And Accessories

Table 49 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Ambulatory Surgical Centers, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Other End Users

Table 50 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market For Other End Users, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

Table 51 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 30 Geographic Snapshot—Emerging Countries Expected To Grow At The Highest Rate In The Forecast Period

9.2 North America

Figure 31 North America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market Snapshot

Table 52 North America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 North America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 North America: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 North America: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 North America: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 57 North America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 North America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.1 North America: Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems Market

9.2.2 Us

9.2.2.1 The Us Holds A Major Share In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

Table 59 Us: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Us: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Us: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Us: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Us: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Us: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Growing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases Such As Esrd And Cancer To Support Market Growth In Canada

Table 65 Canada: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 66 Canada: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Canada: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Canada: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Canada: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 70 Canada: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Europe

Table 71 Europe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 Europe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Europe: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Europe: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Europe: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 Europe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Europe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.1 Europe: Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems Market

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Germany To Dominate The European Market For Fluid Management Systems During The Forecast Period

Table 78 Germany: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Germany: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 80 Germany: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 81 Germany: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 82 Germany: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 83 Germany: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Favorable Health Insurance System To Drive The Market For Fluid Management Systems In The Coming Years

Table 84 France: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 85 France: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 86 France: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 87 France: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 88 France: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 89 France: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.4 Uk

9.3.4.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Ckd To Drive The Market For Fluid Management Systems In The Uk

Table 90 Uk: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 91 Uk: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 92 Uk: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 93 Uk: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 94 Uk: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 95 Uk: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Growing Cancer Incidence And The Number Of Related Diagnostic And Therapeutic Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 96 Italy: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 97 Italy: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 98 Italy: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 99 Italy: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 100 Italy: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 101 Italy: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.6 Spain

9.3.6.1 Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled With The Increasing Number Of Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 102 Spain: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 103 Spain: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 104 Spain: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 105 Spain: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 106 Spain: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 107 Spain: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3.7 Rest Of Europe

Table 108 Roe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 109 Roe: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 110 Roe: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 111 Roe: Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 112 Roe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 113 Roe: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Asia Pacific

Figure 32 Apac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market Snapshot

Table 114 Apac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 115 Apac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 116 Apac: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 117 Apac: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 118 Apac: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 119 Apac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 120 Apac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.1 Asia Pacific: Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fluid Management Systems Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Large Patient Population And Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements To Drive The Market Growth In China

Table 121 China: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 122 China: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 123 China: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 124 China: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 125 China: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 126 China: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 High Prevalence Of Esrd To Support Market Growth In Japan

Table 127 Japan: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 128 Japan: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 129 Japan: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 130 Japan: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 131 Japan: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 132 Japan: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Healthcare Infrastructural Improvements And Implementation Of Favorable Government Initiatives Support The Market In India

Table 133 India: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 134 India: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 135 India: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 136 India: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 137 India: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 138 India: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4.5 Rest Of Apac

Table 139 Roapac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 140 Roapac: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 141 Roapac: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 142 Roapac: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 143 Roapac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 144 Roapac: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Latin America

Table 145 Latin America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Country, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 146 Latin America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 147 Latin America: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 148 Latin America: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 149 Latin America: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 150 Latin America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 151 Latin America: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Dominates The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market In Latin America

Table 152 Brazil: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 153 Brazil: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 154 Brazil: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 155 Brazil: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 156 Brazil: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 157 Brazil: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Growing Patient Pool And Increasing Awareness About Fluid Management Systems Drives Market Growth In Mexico

Table 158 Mexico: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 159 Mexico: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 160 Mexico: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 161 Mexico: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 162 Mexico: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 163 Mexico: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5.3 Rest Of Latin America

Table 164 Rola: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 165 Rola: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 166 Rola: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 167 Rola: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 168 Rola: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 169 Rola: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9.6 Middle East And Africa

9.6.1 Initiatives To Enhance Healthcare Accessibility May Support Market Growth

Table 170 Mea: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 171 Mea: Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 172 Mea: Standalone Fluid Management Systems Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 173 Mea: Fluid Management Disposables And Accessories Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 174 Mea: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 175 Mea: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

Figure 33 Key Developments In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, 2017–2020

Figure 34 Market Evaluation Framework: Market Witnessed More Than 10 Product Launches Between 2017 And 2020

10.2 Revenue Share Analysis Of The Top Market Players

Figure 35 Revenue Share Analysis Of Top 5 Players, 2016–2019

10.3 Geographical Assessment Of Major Players In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market

Figure 36 Geographic Revenue Mix: Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market (2019)

10.4 Competitive Assessment Of The R&D Expenditure

Figure 37 R&D Expenditure Of The Major Players In The Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market, 2017–2019

10.5 Competitive Situation And Trends

10.5.1 Product Launches

Table 176 Recent Product Launches, 2019–2020

10.5.2 Product Approvals

Table 177 Recent Product Approvals, 2019–2020

10.5.3 Expansions

Table 178 Recent Expansions, 2018–2020

10.5.4 Acquisitions

Table 179 Recent Acquisitions, 2018–2019

10.5.5 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

Table 180 Recent Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations, 2019–2020

11 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

11.1 Market Share Analysis

Figure 38 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market Share, By Key Player (2019)

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions And Methodology

11.2.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1.1 Stars

11.2.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.2.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.2.1.4 Participants

Figure 39 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.2.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups (2019)

11.2.2.1 Progressive Companies

11.2.2.2 Dynamic Companies

11.2.2.3 Starting Blocks

11.2.2.4 Responsive Companies

Figure 40 Fluid Management Systems And Accessories Market: Start-Up Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.3 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View)*

11.3.1 Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

Figure 41 Company Snapshot: Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

11.3.2 Baxter International Inc.

Figure 42 Company Snapshot: Baxter International Inc.

11.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Figure 43 Company Snapshot: B. Braun Melsungen Ag

11.3.4 Stryker Corporation

Figure 44 Company Snapshot: Stryker Corporation

11.3.5 Ecolab Inc.

Figure 45 Company Snapshot: Ecolab Inc.

11.3.6 Cardinal Health, Inc.

Figure 46 Company Snapshot: Cardinal Health

11.3.7 Olympus Corporation

Figure 47 Company Snapshot: Olympus Corporation

11.3.8 Smiths Medical (A Division Of Smiths Group Plc)

Figure 48 Company Snapshot: Smiths Group Plc

11.3.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Figure 49 Company Snapshot: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.3.10 Medtronic Plc

Figure 50 Company Snapshot: Medtronic Plc

11.3.11 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Figure 51 Company Snapshot: Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11.3.12 Conmed Corporation

Figure 52 Company Snapshot: Conmed Corporation

11.3.13 Hologic, Inc.

Figure 53 Company Snapshot: Hologic, Inc.

11.3.14 Smith & Nephew Plc

Figure 54 Company Snapshot: Smith & Nephew Plc

11.3.15 Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

11.3.16 Arthrex, Inc.

11.3.17 Thermedx, Llc

11.3.18 Endomed Systems Gmbh

11.3.19 Comeg Medical Technologies

11.3.20 Medline Industries, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Mnm View Might Not Be Captured In Case Of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights Of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=783295

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: