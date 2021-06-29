Inspection Machines Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

This Inspection Machines Market research report is the holistic view of the current market dynamics derived from the historical data analysis from the previous years. The report visibly clarifies the market description, segregations, applications, activities, and market trends for the industry. This market research forecasts the market status, trends, growth rate, market drivers, scope and constraints, risks, sales data (value and volume), channels, and distributors. This report is the result of deep-dive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, product, application industry across different geographies.

The inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 871 million by 2025 from USD 671 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of inspection systems throughout their production lines due to the growing concerns to the regulatory mandates introduced by the government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Also, the increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market. However, the complexities of introducing inspection machines in a production line may hamper the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Based on product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, check weighers, software, and other inspection systems. The vision inspection systems segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of vision inspection systems in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, and food industries compared to other systems due to their ease of use, easy adaptability, and high performance. These inspection systems also provide users with advanced capabilities such as incorporating smart cameras, high working capacity, consistency of inspection, and compatibility with different types of software.

Based on type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fully automated machines segment commanded the largest share in 2019, followed by semi-automated and manual machines. The large share of the fully automated machines segment can be attributed to these systems’ benefits, such as high throughput rate, maximum inspection accuracy, high detection rate, and compliance with high standard regulations compared to the other systems. The real-time defect tracking capability of these systems makes it a choice to avoid reinsertion, and are thus being adopted across various industries. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for quality requirements as part of the zero-error strategy, increasing need to reduce particles and cosmetic defects, and technological advancements in this segment will continue to drive market growth.

Based on packaging type, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the inspection machines market is segmented into segmented into ampoules & vials, syringes, blister packaging, bottles, and other packaging types based on packaging type. In 2019, the ampoules & vials segment dominated the inspection machines market, by packaging type. The large share of the ampoules & vials segment can be attributed to its rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for biopharmaceutical and vaccine delivery, which leads to the increasing adoption of inspection systems.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the inspection machines market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, food processing & packaging companies, and other end users (nutraceuticals and cosmetic companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Inspection machines are widely used in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for quality checks and quality assurance, which is a major factor in driving the market growth. Furthermore, a growing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are utilizing inspection machines owing to factors such as the increasing compliance to GMP guidelines and the increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production & packaging lines, stringent government regulations, the increasing need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products, product recalls, and the prevention of loss of business revenue due to the deployment of inspection machines.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies & medical device manufacturers in the region, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints in the production line, and highly regulated inspection standards & obligatory compliance in the region. Moreover, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US is a center for innovation in the inspection machines market..

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the inspection machines market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, packaging type, end user, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various inspection machine products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global inspection machines market. The report analyzes this market by product, type, packaging type, and end user

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global inspection machines market. The report analyzes this market by product, type, packaging type, and end user Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global inspection machines market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global inspection machines market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, type, packaging type, and end user

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, type, packaging type, and end user Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global inspection machines market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global inspection machines market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global inspection machines market.

13 Company Profiles

