Foot and Ankle Devices Market: Status, Share, CAGR, Growth Opportunity, Size, Trends and Key Industry Outlook

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market report will help you to understand the market definition, categorization, application, and trends for the industry. It forecasts the market status, growth rate, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, future trends, risks and growth factors, sales volume and value, channels, and distributors. This global Foot and Ankle Devices Market research report is an exhaustive analysis focusing on primary and secondary drivers across the different geographical regions, their product trends in different application industries. The Foot and Ankle Devices Market research document is the outcome of a thorough analysis estimation of significant industry trends, and market dynamics.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=198344

The foot and ankle devices market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to technological advancements; increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global foot and ankle devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new foot and ankle devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the foot and ankle devices market include

DePuy Synthes Companies (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

Arthrex Inc (US),

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US),

DJO Finance, LLC (US),

CONMED Corporation (US),

Össur HF (Iceland),

Orthofix Medical Inc. (US),

Medartis AG (Switzerland),

Acumed LLC (US),

Extremity Medical (US),

aap Implantate AG (Germany),

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK),

Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US),

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US),

Fillauer LLC (US),

and Groupe FH Ortho (France), among others.

“In terms of products, orthopedic implants and devices segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, prostheses, and bracing and support devices. Significant growth of the orthopedic implants and devices segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of bioresorbable implants and devices, increasing public-private funding for the development of novel implants and devices for foot and ankle procedure, and the increasing availability of these products in major markets. Various internal and external fixation devices are used to regain the functions of the foot and ankle lost due to the injury. These devices are biocompatible and allow early recovery of the patients which have led to the growth of this segment.

“In terms application, trauma and hair line fracture segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma & hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others. The trauma and hair line fracture segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence of sport injuries and road accidents, growing number of foot and ankle reconstruction procedures related to fractures, rapid growth in the aging population across the globe, and the development of advanced foot and ankle products are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

“hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market, by the end user” `

On the basis of end-users, the foot and ankle devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopedic clinics, and rehabiliation centers. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More orthopedic surgical procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of diabetic foot diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16% By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the foot and ankle devices market based on product, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the foot and ankle devices market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the foot and ankle devices market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the foot and ankle devices market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the foot and ankle devices market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the foot and ankle devices market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the foot and ankle devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=198344

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Used For The Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primaries: Foot And Ankle Devices Market

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

Figure 3 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.2.1 End User-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Foot And Ankle Devices Market

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Asia Pacific Market To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Foot And Ankle Devices Market Overview

Figure 10 Increasing Prevalence Of Target Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Product

Figure 11 Orthopedic Implants And Devices To Account For The Largest Share Of The Market During The Forecast Period

4.3 Foot And Ankle Devices Market Share, By End User

Figure 12 Hospitals To Account For The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

4.4 Apac Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Country And Application

Figure 13 Japan Is The Largest Market For Foot And Ankle Devices In Apac

4.5 Geographical Snapshot Of The Foot And Ankle Devices Market

Figure 14 Market In China To Register The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Foot And Ankle Devices Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Orthopedic Diseases And Foot And Ankle Disorders

Figure 16 Obese Population (As A Percentage Of The Total Population) In Oecd Countries (2017)

5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability And Market Availability

5.2.1.4 Rising Number Of Sports And Accident-Related Foot And Ankle Injuries

Figure 17 Injuries Caused By Various Sports Activities In The Us (2017)

Figure 18 Germany Reported The Highest Number Of Road Accidents Globally (2016)

5.2.1.5 Growing Public-Private Educational And Awareness Initiatives Related To Preventive & Post-Operative Care

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Foot And Ankle Devices

5.2.2.2 Metal Sensitivity In Patients With Foot And Ankle Implants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Marketing, Promotion, And Branding Initiatives Undertaken By Major Product Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Emergence Of Bioresorbable And 3d-Printed Implants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Adoption Of Alternative Therapies For The Treatment Of Foot And Ankle Disorders & Injuries

5.2.4.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure On Market Players

5.2.4.3 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 19 Value Chain Analysis—Maximum Value Added During The Manufacturing Phase

5.4 Ecosystem Landscape

5.4.1 Parent Market: Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Devices, And Support Products

5.4.2 Target Market: Implants, Surgical Devices, And Support Products For Foot And Ankle Procedures

5.5 Pricing Analysis

Table 1 Pricing Analysis: Foot And Ankle Devices, 2019 (Asp In Usd)

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 Us

Table 2 Us Fda: Medical Device Classification

Table 3 Us: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

5.6.1.2 Canada

Table 4 Canada: Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process

Figure 20 Canada: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices

5.6.2 Europe

Figure 21 Europe: Regulatory Approval Process For Medical Devices (Mdr)

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.3.1 Japan

Table 5 Japan: Medical Device Classification Under Pmda

5.6.3.2 China

Table 6 China: Classification Of Medical Devices

5.6.3.3 India

5.7 Reimbursement Scenario

Table 7 Reimbursement Codes For Various Procedures As Of 2018

5.8 Covid-19 Impact

6 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 8 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Orthopedic Implants And Devices

6.2.1 Introduction

Table 9 Orthopedic Implants And Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Orthopedic Implants And Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Orthopedic Implants And Devices Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Orthopedic Implants And Devices Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Fixation Devices

Table 13 Fixation Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Fixation Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1 Internal Fixation Devices

Table 15 Internal Fixation Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Internal Fixation Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1.1 Screws

6.2.2.1.1.1 Growing Preference For Headless And Bioresorbable Screws In Foot And Ankle Procedures To Fuel Market Growth

Table 17 Screws Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1.2 Plates

6.2.2.1.2.1 Extensive Use Of Variable Ankle Locking Plates Technology To Drive Market Growth

Table 18 Plates Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1.3 Fusion Nails

6.2.2.1.3.1 Increasing Applications Of Intramedullary Nailing Systems To Drive Market Growth

Table 19 Fusion Nails Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.1.4 Wires & Pins

6.2.2.1.4.1 Shift Toward Bioresorbable Pins To Drive Market Growth

Table 20 Wires & Pins Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2 External Fixation Devices

Table 21 External Fixation Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 External Fixation Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2.1 Ring Ankle Fixators

6.2.2.2.1.1 Introduction Of Computer-Assisted Ring Ankle Fixators To Drive Market Growth

Table 23 Ring Ankle Fixators Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2.2 Unilateral Fixators

6.2.2.2.2.1 Lower Cost Of These Devices To Drive Their Adoption

Table 24 Unilateral Fixators Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2.2.3 Hybrid Fixators

6.2.2.2.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population To Support The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 25 Hybrid Fixators Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Joint Implants

Table 26 Joint Implants Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Joint Implants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.1 Ankle Implants (Ankle Replacement Devices)

6.2.3.1.1 Growing Number Of Ankle Replacement Procedures To Fuel Market Growth

Table 28 Ankle Implants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.2 Subtalar Joint Implants (Subtalar Joint Reconstruction Devices)

6.2.3.2.1 Evolving Reimbursement Scenario For Subtalar Joint Implants To Fuel Market Growth

Table 29 Subtalar Joint Implants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3.3 Phalangeal Implants

6.2.3.3.1 Emergence Of Structural Encoding Technology Likely To Fuel Market Growth

Table 30 Phalangeal Implants Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices

Table 31 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.1 Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices

6.2.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Musculoskeletal Disorders To Drive Market Growth

Table 33 Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4.2 Artificial Tendons & Ligaments

6.2.4.2.1 Advances In Tendon And Ligament Tissue Engineering To Fuel Market Growth

Table 34 Artificial Tendons & Ligaments Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Prostheses

Table 35 K-Levels For Amputees

Table 36 Prostheses Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Prostheses Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Prostheses Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel Prostheses

6.3.1.1 Sach Is Relatively Inexpensive, Durable, And Virtually Maintenance-Free

Table 40 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Single-Axial Prostheses

6.3.2.1 Requirement For Periodic Servicing To Limit The Growth Of This Market To A Certain Extend

Table 41 Single-Axial Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Multiaxial Prostheses

6.3.3.1 Availability Of Prostheses With Advanced Technologies To Hinder Market Growth

Table 42 Multiaxial Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.4 Dynamic Response/Energy-Storing Prostheses

6.3.4.1 Increasing Number Of Mergers And Acquisitions To Drive Market Growth

Table 43 Dynamic Response/Energy-Storing Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.5 Microprocessor-Controlled Prostheses

6.3.5.1 Mpc Prostheses Offer More Stability And Motion To Amputees

Table 44 Microprocessor-Controlled Prostheses Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Bracing And Support Devices

Table 45 Bracing And Support Devices Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Bracing And Support Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Bracing And Support Devices Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Bracing And Support Devices Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Soft Braces And Support Devices

6.4.1.1 Advantages Of Soft And Elastic Braces & Supports Have Driven Their Demand

Table 49 Soft Braces And Support Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Hard Braces And Support Devices

6.4.2.1 Supportive Reimbursement Scenario And Rising Prevalence Of Target Diseases To Drive Market Growth

Table 50 Hard Braces And Support Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.3 Hinged Braces And Support Devices

6.4.3.1 Increasing Public Participation In Sports And Increasing Number Of Ankle Injuries To Drive Market Growth

Table 51 Hinged Braces And Support Devices Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

Table 52 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Application, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Trauma And Hairline Fractures

7.2.1 Increasing Public Participation In Sports-Related Activities To Support Market Growth

Table 53 Types Of Foot And Ankle Injuries In Various Sports

Table 54 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Trauma And Hairline Fractures, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis

7.3.1 Increasing Number Of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries To Support Market Growth

Table 55 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Diabetic Foot Diseases

7.4.1 Growing Prevalence Of Diabetes-Associated Foot Ulcerations To Support Market Growth

Table 56 Global Diabetic Population And Diabetes-Related Healthcare Expenditure

Table 57 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Diabetic Foot Diseases, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Ligament Injuries

7.5.1 Growing Reimbursement Coverage For Ligament Injuries-Related Surgical Procedures To Drive Market Growth

Table 58 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Ligament Injuries, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Neurological Disorders

7.6.1 High Prevalence Of Neuropathy In The Geriatric Population To Support Market Growth

Table 59 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Neurological Disorders, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.7 Hammertoe

7.7.1 Rising Prevalence Of Hammertoe To Support Market Growth

Table 60 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Hammertoe, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.8 Other Applications

Table 61 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Other Applications, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 62 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Increasing Number Of Orthopedic Surgeries And Post-Operative Patient Rehabilitation Procedures To Support The Growth Of This Segment

Table 63 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting For Ambulatory Surgery Centers Compared To Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures

Table 64 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Ambulatory Surgery Centers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Orthopedic Clinics

8.4.1 Preference For Orthopedic Clinics Is Growing Owing To Their Greater Versatility

Table 65 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Orthopedic Clinics, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Rehabilitation Centers

8.5.1 Rehabilitation Centers Are Fast Emerging As Major End Users For Various Orthopedic Bracing And Support Products

Table 66 Foot And Ankle Devices Market For Rehabilitation Centers, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Foot And Ankle Devices Market, By Region

Read More……………….

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=198344

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: